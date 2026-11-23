Rumours about Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, marrying Sunny Deol's son in 2027 have been circulating widely on social media. Viral posts have fuelled speculation about a possible alliance between the two prominent families, with some even claiming that Rajveer Deol has been sending expensive gifts to Sara. However, sources familiar with the matter have now dismissed the reports, calling them baseless and entirely unsubstantiated. They have clarified that no such wedding has been planned or announced by either family. The speculation, which reportedly began on social media, has no credible confirmation so far.

Sara Tendulkar's Wedding Rumours With Sunny Deol's Son Dismissed

Speculation about Sara Tendulkar's alleged wedding to Sunny Deol's son in 2027 has been denied by sources familiar with the matter. Addressing the claims, according to a report in Bombay Times, a source clarified that neither family has made any announcement regarding the alleged marriage.

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“There is no truth to these claims, and there has been no such announcement or confirmation from the Tendulkar family,” the source said. The source further described the reports as unsubstantiated, adding, “The reports are completely unsubstantiated and should not be treated as factual information”.

Dismissing the speculation about Sara and Rajveer Deol, the source also said, “The rumour is so baseless that Sara hasn't even met the person she's being falsely linked to.”

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How Sara Tendulkar-Rajveer Deol Wedding Rumours Started

The speculation appears to have originated through social media posts, including discussions on Reddit, before spreading across other platforms. Viral claims suggested that Sara would marry Rajveer Deol, son of actor Sunny Deol, in 2027.

Some posts also alleged that Rajveer had been sending expensive gifts to Sara. However, these claims have not been supported by any credible evidence or official statement from the individuals or their families.

Neither Sara Tendulkar nor the Tendulkar or Deol families have confirmed the reports. At present, there is no verified information indicating that the two are in a relationship or planning to get married.

Sources Warn Against Spreading Unverified Claims

Sources familiar with the matter also raised concerns about how quickly unverified information can gain traction online. They pointed out that repeated sharing of social media posts can make speculation appear credible, even when there is no reliable source behind it.

“The episode has once again highlighted the disturbing speed at which misinformation can travel in the digital age. A social media post, without any credible attribution or verification, can quickly acquire the appearance of legitimate news once it is repeatedly shared across platforms,” the sources added.

For now, the reports of Sara Tendulkar's alleged 2027 wedding to Rajveer Deol remain unsubstantiated. Sources have urged people not to mistake viral social media claims for confirmed news.