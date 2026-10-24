Singer and former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sara Gurpal has spoken out against online abuse following her eviction from Rise And Fall 2. The reality show contestant revealed that she has been receiving death and rape threats, with social media trolls also targeting her family. Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, October 24, Sara described the abuse she has faced since leaving the show as “bizarre and disgusting”. She stressed that disagreements over her opinions do not justify threats or vulgar remarks about her body. The singer also warned those responsible that they could face legal action.

Sara Gurpal Calls Online Threats ‘Bizarre And Disgusting’

Days after her eviction from the second season of Rise And Fall, hosted by Virender Sehwag, Sara Gurpal shared her concerns about the abuse she has encountered online. She was eliminated alongside Bhojpuri actor Kajal Raghwani. In her Instagram Stories on Saturday, October 24, Sara described the show as a unique experience but said the response she had received after leaving it had been disturbing.

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The singer called the online behaviour “bizarre and disgusting”, highlighting the difference between expressing an opinion and targeting someone with threats and personal attacks.

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Sara Gurpal Says Trolls Threatened Her Family

Sara revealed that the abuse extended beyond her, with trolls allegedly sending threats to her family and making vulgar comments about her body.

She wrote, "You can agree or disagree with my opinions, but sending death and rape threats to me and my family, and making vulgar comments about my body, is absolutely shameful. Har kisi ki apni opinion ho sakti hai, but that doesn't give you the right to threaten or abuse anyone."

Her statement drew a clear line between criticism and harassment, emphasising that viewers are entitled to their opinions but should not use them to threaten or abuse others.

Sara Gurpal Warns Trolls Of Legal Action

The singer also issued a warning to those behind the threats, saying that strict legal action would be taken against the individuals responsible. Calling them “spineless trolls”, Sara stressed the need to hold people accountable for their online behaviour. She ended her message with a firm, "Shame on you!"

About Rise And Fall 2

The second season of Rise And Fall features 15 contestants competing over 42 days for the prize. Participants are divided into two groups: Rulers and Workers. The Rulers stay in a luxury penthouse and make key decisions, while the Workers live in the basement and complete tasks to earn money for the prize pot.

Sara Gurpal’s statement highlights the online abuse she says she has faced after her reality show exit. The singer has made it clear that she will not tolerate threats against herself or her family and has warned those responsible of possible legal consequences.