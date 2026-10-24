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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSara Gurpal Says Trolls Sent Death And Rape Threats To Her Family After Rise And Fall 2, Warns Of Legal Action

Sara Gurpal Says Trolls Sent Death And Rape Threats To Her Family After Rise And Fall 2, Warns Of Legal Action

Sara Gurpal has revealed that she received death and rape threats after her eviction from Rise And Fall 2. The singer also alleged that trolls targeted her family and warned those responsible of strict legal action.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 24 Oct 2026 07:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Singer Sara Gurpal received death, rape threats post-reality show eviction.
  • Online trolls targeted her family with vulgar comments about her body.
  • Gurpal deemed the abuse

Singer and former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sara Gurpal has spoken out against online abuse following her eviction from Rise And Fall 2. The reality show contestant revealed that she has been receiving death and rape threats, with social media trolls also targeting her family. Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, October 24, Sara described the abuse she has faced since leaving the show as “bizarre and disgusting”. She stressed that disagreements over her opinions do not justify threats or vulgar remarks about her body. The singer also warned those responsible that they could face legal action.

Sara Gurpal Calls Online Threats ‘Bizarre And Disgusting’

Days after her eviction from the second season of Rise And Fall, hosted by Virender Sehwag, Sara Gurpal shared her concerns about the abuse she has encountered online. She was eliminated alongside Bhojpuri actor Kajal Raghwani. In her Instagram Stories on Saturday, October 24, Sara described the show as a unique experience but said the response she had received after leaving it had been disturbing.

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The singer called the online behaviour “bizarre and disgusting”, highlighting the difference between expressing an opinion and targeting someone with threats and personal attacks.

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Sara Gurpal Says Trolls Threatened Her Family

Sara revealed that the abuse extended beyond her, with trolls allegedly sending threats to her family and making vulgar comments about her body.

She wrote, "You can agree or disagree with my opinions, but sending death and rape threats to me and my family, and making vulgar comments about my body, is absolutely shameful. Har kisi ki apni opinion ho sakti hai, but that doesn't give you the right to threaten or abuse anyone."

 

Sara Gurpal Says Trolls Sent Death And Rape Threats To Her Family After Rise And Fall 2, Warns Of Legal Action

Her statement drew a clear line between criticism and harassment, emphasising that viewers are entitled to their opinions but should not use them to threaten or abuse others.

Sara Gurpal Warns Trolls Of Legal Action

The singer also issued a warning to those behind the threats, saying that strict legal action would be taken against the individuals responsible. Calling them “spineless trolls”, Sara stressed the need to hold people accountable for their online behaviour. She ended her message with a firm, "Shame on you!"

About Rise And Fall 2

The second season of Rise And Fall features 15 contestants competing over 42 days for the prize. Participants are divided into two groups: Rulers and Workers. The Rulers stay in a luxury penthouse and make key decisions, while the Workers live in the basement and complete tasks to earn money for the prize pot.

Sara Gurpal’s statement highlights the online abuse she says she has faced after her reality show exit. The singer has made it clear that she will not tolerate threats against herself or her family and has warned those responsible of possible legal consequences.

 
 

Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of online abuse has Sara Gurpal faced?

Sara Gurpal has been receiving death and rape threats following her eviction from Rise And Fall 2. Social media trolls also targeted her family and made vulgar comments about her body.

How did Sara Gurpal describe the online threats?

Sara Gurpal described the online behavior she encountered as “bizarre and disgusting.” She stressed that disagreements over her opinions do not justify threats or vulgar remarks.

What action is Sara Gurpal planning against the trolls?

Sara Gurpal warned that strict legal action would be taken against the individuals responsible for the threats. She emphasized the need to hold people accountable for their online behavior.

Which reality show was Sara Gurpal recently evicted from?

Sara Gurpal was recently evicted from the second season of the reality show Rise And Fall. She was eliminated alongside Bhojpuri actor Kajal Raghwani.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 24 Oct 2026 07:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sara Gurpal Rise And Fall 2 Sara Gurpal Death Threats Sara Gurpal Rape Threats Sara Gurpal Family Threats Sara Gurpal Eviction Sara Gurpal Instagram
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