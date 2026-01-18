Sara Arjun Says Vijay Deverakonda Is The Star She Admires The Most

Sara Arjun, who recently shot to prominence with her performance in Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, is currently enjoying a strong phase in her career as the film continues its steady run at the box office. Even as she basks in the success of the project, the young actor shows no signs of slowing down. She is already immersed in multiple upcoming ventures, including Euphoria, whose trailer was unveiled recently. At the event, Sara made a candid revelation that quickly grabbed attention — naming Vijay Deverakonda as the star she admires the most.

Sara Arjun Calls Vijay Deverakonda Her Favourite Star

During the trailer launch of Euphoria, Sara was asked about the actor who inspires her the most. Her response stood out as she openly expressed her admiration for Vijay Deverakonda, calling him her favourite and most admired star. The statement resonated widely, especially among fans of the Telugu actor, who continues to enjoy immense popularity for his intense performances and unconventional choices.

Choosing Stories That Matter: Sara on Euphoria and Magic

Speaking about her recent film choices, Sara explained how she stayed true to her original plan but felt compelled to sign Euphoria and Magic because of their strong narratives. She said, “These were stories that I felt needed to be told in our society, stories that could spark conversations and reflection. So beyond the hunger of an actor to perform, I felt, on a human level, a deep urge to be part of bringing these narratives to the screen.”

She further added that both films explore themes that deeply connect with young audiences. “For today’s youth, which I am a part of, I feel these themes are not just relevant but essential. That is why we chose to do these films first and then continue with my plan of pursuing further studies in acting abroad.”

Although she initially intended to study acting overseas, events unfolded rapidly. While preparing for her Class 12 board examinations, Sara signed Magic, and soon after completing school, she came on board Euphoria. She noted that both projects revolve around emotionally complex teenage characters, contributing significantly to her growth as a performer.

Balancing Shoots, Studies and Travel

Sara also recalled the demanding schedules she managed during Euphoria. “While shooting for ‘Euphoria’, I flew overnight after pack-up to meet Aditya Dhar Sir the next morning and then returned the same day to resume shooting. It ended up being a really fun day.”

Vijay Deverakonda’s Next: Rowdy Janardhana

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda recently generated fresh buzz by officially announcing his next film, Rowdy Janardhana, with Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. Sharing the first promo, he revealed the timeline with the caption, “The Biography of a Wounded man. in 1 year. #RowdyJanardhana December 2026.” The gritty teaser showcases Vijay in a rugged new avatar, further heightening expectations among fans.