Sara Ali Khan Says She’s Open To Regional Films: ‘Cinema Transcends Boundaries’

"Cinema transcends geography and language", says Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, who wouldn't mind exploring opportunities across different languages in the film industry.

Since her debut with "Kedarnath", Sara has featured in an array of Hindi films, including "Simmba", "Atrangi Re", "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke", "Love Aaj Kal", "Sky Force", and most recently "Metro... In Dino".

“If the opportunity presents itself for sure, I think my favourite thing about cinema is that it transcends geography and language, all of that," she told PTI on the sidelines of the India Couture Week on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old actor turned showstopper for designer Aisha Rao on day seven on the fashion gala, being held at Taj Palace hotel.

She wore a rose gold lehenga adorned with the beads, sequins and colourful threads, intricately woven into floral designs and an off-shoulder blouse.

The actor entered the stage to the music of Maroon 5's track "Girls Like You", and was welcomed with cheers by the audience in the hall.

Asked about walking the ramp, Sara said, "Well, in the beginning you are always nervous but it's always also fun to walk the ramp." She described her outfit as "girly but elegant".

Sara, daughter of actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, has featured in many commercials with her father but hasn't been a part of any film or series with him.

The actor said she "would love to" work with Saif Ali Khan whenever the opportunity arises.

Asked about her upcoming projects, Sara said, "I have shot a film with Ayushmann and there is another film I will start working on." At the fashion gala, Rao presented her collection "Wild At Heart" with the background appearing like a tropical jungle.

Described as an invitation to "live a little louder" and to "wear your joy like second skin", the collection drew heavily from the lush imagery of nature - banana leaves, lotus blooms, and sun-dappled palms reimagined through Rao’s signature lens of fantasy and surrealism.

Keeping the colour palette around rose gold, grey, maroon red and brown, Rao embedded floral elements to her pieces, also including wild flora on some of the designs.

With most of them being from traditional wear, the collection also included maxi sheer corset dresses and co-ords.

The showcase had lehengas with cropped tops and sleeves decorated with the strands of beads, and metallic coloured sarees, layered skirts with corset blouses were also included.

The India Couture Week, presented by Hyundai India in association with Reliance Brands, will conclude on Wednesday.

