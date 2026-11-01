Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath visit sparked controversy.

Bareilly cleric issued 'fatwa' against her temple worship.

Deobandi Ulema Qari Ishaq Gora defended her personal faith.

Gora clarified not every remark constitutes a formal fatwa.

Amid the raging controversy over Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan offering prayers at the sacred Kedarnath shrine, Deobandi Ulema Maulana Qari Ishaq Gora has stepped forward to defend the actress, stating that targeting an individual's personal religious practices is entirely unwarranted. Pushing back against the sharp outrage and the alleged 'fatwa' issued by a Bareilly cleric following her temple visit, Gora asserted that unnecessary disputes must not be manufactured over private faith. He cautioned against communalising such matters, stressing that every spoken phrase or personal opinion cannot be blown out of proportion and labelled as a formal religious edict.

Qari Ishaq Gora On Fatwa Controversy

Reacting to the ongoing controversy over the actor offering prayers at the temple, Deobandi Ulema Qari Ishaq Gora questioned the constant need to issue public statements on every single matter. He stated that it is completely improper to turn anyone's personal religious activities into a public dispute.

He further noted that people must consciously steer clear of creating unnecessary controversies around religion-related issues. Taking strong exception to how the remarks against the actor were being projected, the Deobandi cleric pointed out that it is entirely inappropriate to promote an individual's personal comment as a fatwa. He stressed that a fatwa is not an ordinary term, making it clear that every sentence or remark uttered from someone's mouth cannot be treated as a religious edict.

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Fatwa Was Issued

The fatwa was issued following Sara Ali Khan’s recent visit to the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand. Her offering of prayers drew sharp criticism from a Bareilly-based cleric, who released a statement terming her visit contrary to Islamic principles. Accusing her of violating religious codes, the cleric claimed her participation in rituals was impermissible, calling for repentance and public accountability.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

An Enduring Connection

Sara Ali Khan’s relationship with Kedarnath dates back to her 2018 cinematic debut, Kedarnath, alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Over the years, the actor has frequently spoken of her deep spiritual reverence for the pilgrimage site and has made regular visits to the temple.