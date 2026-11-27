Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary’s Instagram account has reportedly become unavailable amid her divorce proceedings with husband Veer Sahu. The development has drawn attention as it comes shortly after Sapna confirmed that she had filed for divorce after six years of marriage. Meanwhile, Veer has announced his upcoming music album, titled Prince & Prostitute, and shared its poster on social media. However, it remains unclear whether Sapna deactivated her Instagram account herself or whether it was removed.

On searching for Sapna Choudhary’s Instagram handle, users are reportedly greeted with a message stating, “Sorry, this page isn't available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed.” It is not known whether the singer has deactivated her account herself or whether it has been removed.

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Neither possibility has been confirmed, and the reason for the account becoming unavailable remains unclear. The development comes amid the couple’s reported divorce proceedings. Sapna and Veer, a Haryanvi singer and actor, got married in a private ceremony in January 2020. They also have two children together.

Veer Sahu Announces New Album

Around the same time, Veer Sahu announced his upcoming music album, Prince & Prostitute, and unveiled its poster on social media. The poster features Veer standing shirtless, with his long hair visible, while a woman is seen standing behind him and holding him from the back. The woman's face is not visible in the artwork.

The announcement has come amid the ongoing attention surrounding the couple’s personal life. However, there is no confirmed link between the album announcement and Sapna’s Instagram account becoming unavailable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veer Sahu (@veersahuofficial)

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Sapna Choudhary On Divorce

In a recent interview with NMF News, Sapna spoke about her relationship with Veer and addressed the public curiosity surrounding their marriage. Speaking about their decision to part ways, she said, “Jab sab accha tha, saath the. Ab accha nahi hai, toh saath nahi hai. Woh khaali samne wala samajh sakta hai ya phir main. Koi teesra aadmi ismein apni baatein, apni soch daalne ki koshish karega toh woh galat hai. Shaadi rishta hai do logon ka, aur woh hum logon ka tha. Hum aapas mein decide karenge ki kya karna hai.”

Sapna also reflected on how marriage affected her personal and professional identity. She revealed that she got married after her stint on Bigg Boss 11, when she was enjoying considerable popularity.

For now, the reason behind her Instagram account's disappearance remains unknown. Neither an explanation for the account's unavailability nor a connection with Veer's album announcement has been established.