Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘No Mask, No Drama’: Sapna Choudhary Gears Up To Shake The 50 Reality Show

‘No Mask, No Drama’: Sapna Choudhary Gears Up To Shake The 50 Reality Show

Singer-performer Sapna Choudhary is set to enter the upcoming reality show The 50. Ahead of the premiere, she promises honesty, passion, and a drama-free journey inside the house.

By : IANS | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 03:00 PM (IST)

Singer-performer Sapna Choudhary is set to enter the upcoming reality competition The 50 as one of its players. Ahead of entering the show, she said that she will always remain true to herself sans masks and drama.

Speaking about entering The 50, Sapna said: “Main sirf performer aur singer nahi hoon, main apni mitti se aayi ek awaaz hoon. Stage par ho ya The 50 ka house, main hamesha apne andaaz mein hi rahungi bina mask, bina drama. Jo hoon, wahi dikhega.

(“I’m not just a performer or a singer; I am a voice that comes from my own soil. Whether it’s on stage or inside The 50 house, I will always remain true to myself—no masks, no drama. What you see is who I am.)

“Is game mein bhi main dil se khelungi, poori shiddat se, kyunki asli performance wahi hoti hai jo dil se nikle. (Even in this game, I will play from the heart, with complete passion, because a real performance is the one that comes straight from the heart.)”

Hailing from Haryana, Sapna Choudhary has built a powerful identity through her electrifying stage performances and soulful singing. Her journey from local stages to nationwide recognition reflects grit, resilience, and an unbreakable connection with the masses.

The 50 premieres will stream on JioHotstar and on Colors.

Produced by Banijay Asia, The 50 is India’s upcoming large-scale reality show. Streaming soon on JioHotstar and Colors, The 50 promises a bold new format set to disrupt the Indian reality TV playbook.

The upcoming JioHotstar show, adapted from the popular French series Les Cinquante, features 50 contestants in a lavish palace setting with no fixed rules for unpredictable drama, strategy, and politics.

Sapna gained prominence for her appearances on the Indian reality show Bigg Boss 11. She ventured into Bollywood, where she has been featured in item songs for films including Nanu Ki Jaanu, Journey of Bhangover, and Veerey Ki Wedding.

She began her career in 2012 and has since gained recognition for her contributions to the world of dance, music, and acting.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Published at : 23 Jan 2026 03:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sapna Choudhary The 50 Reality Show Indian Reality Shows Sapna Choudhary The 50 Sapna Choudhary Reality Show The 50 JioHotstar The 50 Colors TV Sapna Choudhary Bigg Boss
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Relief For Commuters In Bengaluru As Karnataka High Court Lifts Ban On Bike Taxis
Relief For Commuters In Bengaluru As Karnataka High Court Lifts Ban On Bike Taxis
Election 2025
Modi Launches PM SVANidhi Credit Card, Rail Projects Among Other Developmental Projects In Kerala
Modi Launches PM SVANidhi Credit Card, Rail Projects Among Other Developmental Projects In Kerala
Cities
Noida, Ahmedabad Schools Receive Bomb Threat Days Before Republic Day; Security Checks Underway
Several Schools In Noida, Ahmedabad Schools Receive Bomb Threat Ahead Of Republic Day
Movie Review
Border 2 Review: Sunny Deol Shines In An Emotion-Driven War Drama That Overcomes Weak VFX
Border 2 Review: Sunny Deol Shines In An Emotion-Driven War Drama That Overcomes Weak VFX
Advertisement

Videos

Winter Alert 2026: North India Blanketed in Snow: Srinagar Airport Halted, Hill Stations Turn Magical
Weather Alert: Heavy Snowfall Hits Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand – Roads Closed, Tourism Thrives”
Breaking News: Shankaracharya Abhimukteshwaranand Continues Sangam Sit-In Amid Basant Panchami Controversy in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Massive Basant Panchami Celebrations in Dhar Bhojshala Amid Friday Jumma Prayers, Security Tightened
Breaking News: Sangeet Som Clashes with Meerut Police During CM Yogi Event, Viral Video Sparks Nationwide Debate
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, UAE Defence Pact Shouldn’t Disturb New Delhi's Strategic Equation In Gulf
Opinion
Embed widget