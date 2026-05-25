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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRapper Santy Sharma Calls Cockroach Janta Party ‘Internet Drama’, Warns Indians Against 'Propaganda Tactics'

Rapper Santy Sharma Calls Cockroach Janta Party ‘Internet Drama’, Warns Indians Against 'Propaganda Tactics'

Indian rapper and music producer Santy Sharma has criticised the Cockroach Janta Party, calling it “more internet drama than a serious movement” in a viral Instagram post that sparked online debate.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 25 May 2026 12:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Santy Sharma criticizes Cockroach Janta Party as internet drama.
  • He questions online political trends and emotional digital activism.
  • Sharma warns of foreign influence and advocates for constructive discussions.
  • The artist urges authorities to monitor online campaigns cautiously.

Indian rapper and independent music artist Santy Sharma has stirred a fresh debate online after criticising the Cockroach Janta Party, escribing it as “more internet drama than a serious movement”. His remarks, shared on Instagram, quickly gained traction across social media platforms and triggered strong reactions.

The artist, who previously worked as a music producer on the Bollywood film Housefull 5, questioned the growing online support surrounding the movement and warned against what he called emotionally charged digital activism aimed at influencing young people.

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Santy Sharma Questions Online Political Trends

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Santy Sharma (@santy_sharma_official)

In his recent Instagram post, Sharma raised concerns about people following online campaigns without fully understanding the background of those leading them. He also referred to alleged links between the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party and the Aam Aadmi Party.

“Today, many people blindly follow trends without properly researching the background of individuals leading such campaigns. The founder of this so-called CJP has reportedly been associated with AAP and has shared multiple posts in the past that appeared critical of India itself. If someone truly claims to be nationalist, then the focus should be on solving real issues of India — development, employment, education, innovation and national unity — instead of emotionally provoking Gen Z into street protests inspired by situations seen in countries like Nepal or Bangladesh,” Sharma wrote on Instagram.

The rapper also stated that while criticism remains an important part of democracy, outrage-driven online campaigns could damage social stability.

“No political party is perfect, including BJP, and criticism is part of democracy. But creating unnecessary instability, outrage culture and online propaganda is not the solution for India’s growth,” he added.

Concerns Over Social Media Influence

Sharma further claimed that a large portion of online support behind such movements allegedly comes from accounts reportedly linked to Pakistan, Bangladesh and other anti-India narratives. He urged authorities to remain cautious while monitoring such digital campaigns.

“India needs constructive discussions, not chaos driven by viral trends. I request the concerned authorities to monitor such activities carefully and take necessary steps to maintain peace, stability and national interest,” the 29-year-old musician concluded.

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Who Is Santy Sharma?

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Santy Sharma (@santy_sharma_official)

Originally from Madhya Pradesh, Santy Sharma is known for his independent music releases and outspoken opinions on digital culture, influencer controversies and youth-driven internet trends. Over the years, he has built a steady online following through both music and social commentary.

He had earlier drawn attention for publicly supporting rapper Badshah during the controversy surrounding the song “Tateeree”.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Santy Sharma criticize about the Cockroach Janta Party?

Santy Sharma described the Cockroach Janta Party as

What are Santy Sharma's concerns regarding online political trends?

Sharma is concerned that people follow online campaigns without researching the leaders. He also mentioned alleged links between the Cockroach Janta Party founder and the Aam Aadmi Party, with past anti-India posts.

What does Santy Sharma believe are the real issues India needs to focus on?

Sharma believes a nationalist focus should be on development, employment, education, innovation, and national unity. He feels outrage-driven online campaigns distract from these real issues.

What is Santy Sharma's view on online propaganda and social stability?

Sharma stated that while criticism is part of democracy, outrage-driven online campaigns can damage social stability. He believes creating unnecessary instability and online propaganda is not the solution for India's growth.

Who is Santy Sharma and what is he known for?

Santy Sharma is an Indian rapper and independent music artist from Madhya Pradesh. He is known for his music releases and outspoken opinions on digital culture, influencer controversies, and internet trends.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 May 2026 12:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
CJP Cockroach Janta Party Abhijeet Dipke Santy Sharma
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