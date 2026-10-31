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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSanjay Gupta Was Once Threatened By Chhota Rajan, Sanjay Dutt Helped Him Escape

Sanjay Gupta Was Once Threatened By Chhota Rajan, Sanjay Dutt Helped Him Escape

Sanjay Gupta once recalled how Sanjay Dutt helped him escape after a tense phone call with underworld gangster Chhota Rajan.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 31 Oct 2026 02:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta received a threatening call from Chhota Rajan.
  • Sanjay Dutt helped Gupta escape his residence from Rajan's men.
  • Threat originated from Aditya Pancholi's desire for improved role.
  • Gupta apologised, Rajan requested improving Aditya Pancholi's film role.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who reportedly passed away aged 59 last night, once found himself in a frightening situation after receiving a call from underworld gangster Chhota Rajan. As news of his reported death emerged, an incident from his past resurfaced, recalling how actor Sanjay Dutt stepped in to help him when he feared. He asked Dutt to help him get out of his home safely. Dutt arranged for his father, veteran actor and politician Sunil Dutt’s official car, accompanied by a security jeep, to reach Gupta’s residence. Gupta then reportedly left through the back entrance and escaped in the vehicle

By then, he had learnt that Chhota Rajan’s men had already reached outside his building. He later went to Dutt’s house, where actor Aditya Pancholi also arrived and explained how the situation had started.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Gupta Death: Family Discovered Filmmaker’s Body The Morning After He Fell In Bathroom

What Was The Threat About?

During the interview, Gupta said Pancholi had been drinking with a friend the previous night and discussing his roles in Aatish and Ram Shastra. Pancholi reportedly mentioned that he wished he had a way to put pressure on Gupta to improve his role.

The matter was eventually resolved after Chhota Rajan called Gupta again. The filmmaker apologised, saying, "Sir I'm extremely sorry. I didn't mean any disrespect. Mujhe pata nahi tha...mujhe laga mere saath koi mazzak kar raha hai. Mai soch bhi nahi sakta aap mujhe call karoge."

Gupta also recalled Chhota Rajan’s response, "Kuch nahi yaar, kuch nahi raja. Bahut accha hai, humko maloom hai. Kaam karo bas, tumhara picture ban raha hai na 'Ram Shastra', usme Aditya Pancholi ka role thoda accha kar dena."

ALSO REASL Sanjay Gupta Passes Away: 'Kaante', 'Kaabil' 'Shootout At Wadala', And More Films To Watch In His Memory

Gupta replied, "Sir role accha hai."

Chhota Rajan then said, "Thoda aur accha karo, jitna tumse ho sake. Baaki meri taraf se koi tension nahi. Enjoy karo."

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did filmmaker Sanjay Gupta receive a frightening call from Chhota Rajan?

The threat stemmed from Aditya Pancholi wishing he could pressure Gupta to improve his role in 'Ram Shastra' during a drinking session, which was reported to the gangster.

How did Sanjay Dutt help Sanjay Gupta during the incident with Chhota Rajan?

Dutt arranged for his father's official car and a security jeep to help Gupta safely escape his residence when Chhota Rajan's men were outside.

How was the situation with Chhota Rajan eventually resolved?

The situation was resolved after Chhota Rajan called Gupta again. Gupta apologized, and Rajan instructed him to improve Aditya Pancholi's role in the film.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Oct 2026 02:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aditya Pancholi Sanjay Dutt Sanjay Gupta Chhota Rajan Sanjay Gupta Death
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