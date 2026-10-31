Sanjay Gupta Was Once Threatened By Chhota Rajan, Sanjay Dutt Helped Him Escape

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta received a threatening call from Chhota Rajan.

Sanjay Dutt helped Gupta escape his residence from Rajan's men.

Threat originated from Aditya Pancholi's desire for improved role.

Gupta apologised, Rajan requested improving Aditya Pancholi's film role.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who reportedly passed away aged 59 last night, once found himself in a frightening situation after receiving a call from underworld gangster Chhota Rajan. As news of his reported death emerged, an incident from his past resurfaced, recalling how actor Sanjay Dutt stepped in to help him when he feared. He asked Dutt to help him get out of his home safely. Dutt arranged for his father, veteran actor and politician Sunil Dutt’s official car, accompanied by a security jeep, to reach Gupta’s residence. Gupta then reportedly left through the back entrance and escaped in the vehicle

By then, he had learnt that Chhota Rajan’s men had already reached outside his building. He later went to Dutt’s house, where actor Aditya Pancholi also arrived and explained how the situation had started.

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What Was The Threat About?

During the interview, Gupta said Pancholi had been drinking with a friend the previous night and discussing his roles in Aatish and Ram Shastra. Pancholi reportedly mentioned that he wished he had a way to put pressure on Gupta to improve his role.

The matter was eventually resolved after Chhota Rajan called Gupta again. The filmmaker apologised, saying, "Sir I'm extremely sorry. I didn't mean any disrespect. Mujhe pata nahi tha...mujhe laga mere saath koi mazzak kar raha hai. Mai soch bhi nahi sakta aap mujhe call karoge."

Gupta also recalled Chhota Rajan’s response, "Kuch nahi yaar, kuch nahi raja. Bahut accha hai, humko maloom hai. Kaam karo bas, tumhara picture ban raha hai na 'Ram Shastra', usme Aditya Pancholi ka role thoda accha kar dena."

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Gupta replied, "Sir role accha hai."

Chhota Rajan then said, "Thoda aur accha karo, jitna tumse ho sake. Baaki meri taraf se koi tension nahi. Enjoy karo."