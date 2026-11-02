Sanjay Gupta’s Wife Reacts To Daughter’s Middle Finger Video: ‘Expression Of Grief And Anguish’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta passed away October 30 from accidental fall.

Daughter reacted to paparazzi intrusion at his funeral.

Mother explained children's distress over sudden media attention.

She requested privacy and compassion for grieving children.

After Sanjay Gupta passed away on October 30, a video from his funeral in Mumbai soon made the rounds online, showing his daughter Dalai holding up her middle finger at the paparazzi gathered outside. The late filmmaker’s wife, Anuradha Lekhi, has now stepped in with a statement of her own.

Lekhi said the kids have always lived outside the glare of publicity and aren’t accustomed to being chased by cameras. Having that attention land on them during the worst moment of their lives rattled them deeply.

She urged people to show compassion and let the reaction go, pointing out that they are still reeling from losing their father.

Anuradha Lekhi’s Statement

Director Milap Zaveri shared Anuradha Lekhi’s statement, in which she expressed her heartfelt gratitude to family members, friends, fans and the media for their love, condolences and support during this difficult time.

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“A part of our lives has been lost forever, and nothing can ever fill the void or make up for this loss. On behalf of our family, I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to all our family members, friends, Sanjay's fans and our friends in the media for the love, condolences and strength you have extended to us during this difficult time.”

Anuradha also confirmed that Sanjay suffered a fatal head injury in an accidental fall, which led to his untimely demise.

Anuradha Lekhi On Daughter’s Middle Finger Video

Addressing the viral video of her daughter, Dalai, making a middle-finger gesture at paparazzi outside the filmmaker’s funeral, Anuradha said their children had grown up away from the limelight and were not accustomed to the intrusive nature of paparazzi culture. She explained that the sudden media attention had deeply distressed them as they struggled to cope with their father’s death. She also expressed regret if their reactions had hurt anyone.

“Sanjay loved his family and children immensely. Our children are adolescents who have suddenly lost their beloved father. Having grown up away from the glare of the limelight and the intrusive nature of paparazzi culture, they were deeply distressed by the sudden intrusion into their privacy at such a difficult time. In their grief and anguish, some of their reactions may have been directed towards certain members of the media. I sincerely regret any hurt this may have caused. I humbly request everyone to understand these reactions for what they truly are - the expressions of grieving children struggling to come to terms with an irreparable loss.”

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Towards the end of her statement, Anuradha appealed to people to excuse her children's reactions and urged them to delete any content that could cause them further emotional distress.

“I request you to kindly excuse them, and appeal to everyone to delete any content that may leave lasting emotional scars on their young minds. Please allow them the privacy, compassion and space they need to grieve the loss of their father.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milap Zaveri (@milapzaveri)

Sanjay Gupta died after suffering a fatal head injury in an accidental fall at his home. He was reportedly found lying in a pool of blood by his family the following morning. CCTV footage is said to show the filmmaker sitting in the drawing room at around 2 am before walking towards the kitchen, where he is believed to have lost his balance and fallen against a wall. Gupta made his directorial debut with Aatish: Feel the Fire in 1994. He went on to direct several films, including Jung, Kaante, Musafir, Shootout at Wadala and Kaabil.