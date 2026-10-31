Sanjay Gupta, known for Hindi crime dramas and action thrillers, has reportedly passed away. The film industry is in shock over the news of his demise.
Sanjay Gupta Passes Away: Kamaal R Khan, Tusshar Kapoor, Ashoke Pandit Pay Tributes
Sanjay Gupta has reportedly passed away after suffering a head injury at home. Ashoke Pandit, Kamaal Khan and Tusshar Kapoor pay tribute to the filmmaker.
- Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta passed away from a home head injury.
- Ashoke Pandit confirmed Gupta's death, sharing heartfelt condolences.
- Kamaal R Khan and Tusshar Kapoor also paid tributes.
- Gupta was known for his distinct crime and action films.
Sanjay Gupta, the filmmaker behind crime dramas and action thrillers in Hindi cinema, has reportedly passed away. Known for his work as a director, screenwriter and producer, Gupta built a distinct identity with films that explored crime, action and urban life. The news has left members of the film industry in shock, with several celebrities taking to social media to remember him.
Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit shared the news on Instagram, describing Gupta as a talented director, a passionate filmmaker and a gifted storyteller. He also offered his condolences to the filmmaker's family and loved ones.
ALSO READ: Sanjay Gupta Passes Away At 59 After Suffering Head Injury At Home
Ashoke Pandit Shares News Of Sanjay Gupta's Death
In his Instagram post, Pandit said Gupta had suffered a head injury at home. He remembered him as a lively person who loved cinema and had a natural flair for storytelling. Pandit also said that details of the last rites would be shared soon.
"It’s really shocking and sad. Just got the news that our dear friend an ace director Sanjay Gupta is no more. He passed due to a head injury at home. Another talent gone too soon. He was a wonderful narrator, full of life persona & a passionate filmmaker. A great loss to our industry. Will miss you my friend. Condolences to his family & dear ones. Om Shaanti. Details of his last rites will be shared soon," wrote Pandit on Instagram.
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Kamaal R Khan, Tusshar Kapoor Pay Tribute
Kamaal Khan also took to X to mourn Gupta's death. Recalling their regular conversations about films and Bollywood, he said he found it difficult to believe that the filmmaker was no longer around.
He wrote, "RIP Sanjay Bhai. I can’t believe that you have left. We were talking almost every 2nd day about films and Bollywood. You were aware about everything so much. I love you Sanjay and I will miss you everyday bro."
RIP Sanjay Bhai. I can’t believe that you have left. We were talking almost every 2nd day about films and Bollywood. You were aware about everything so much. I love you Sanjay and I will miss you everyday bro. https://t.co/n1Uo0JO6lm— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 31, 2026
Actor Tusshar Kapoor, who had worked with Gupta, also expressed grief over his sudden demise. He remembered the filmmaker as someone who made the most of life and extended his condolences to the family.
He said, "Woke up to sad news about the unfortunate and sudden demise of my beloved director Sanjay Gupta…life is so unpredictable, though this man was a lesson learned in living life to the fullest! My deepest condolences to his family, RIP sir!"
Woke up to sad news about the unfortunate and sudden demise of my beloved director @_SanjayGupta …life is so unpredictable, though this man was a lesson learned in living life to the fullest! My deepest condolences to his family, RIP sir!— Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) October 31, 2026
All India Cine Workers Association Mourns Filmmaker's Demise
The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has expressed deep grief over the untimely demise of renowned film director and producer Sanjay Gupta.
In its condolence message, the association said that Sanjay Gupta had left too soon. His demise has left the entire Indian film industry in shock and disbelief. It added that his passing marked the end of an era in Indian cinema and that his contribution to filmmaking would always be remembered.
AICWA also prayed for the peace of the departed soul and wished strength and courage for his family to cope with this difficult time.
The association further noted that the film industry had lost several well-known personalities in recent days. Such incidents, it said, serve as a reminder of how precious every life is.
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to filmmaker Sanjay Gupta?
What was the cause of Sanjay Gupta's death?
According to filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, Sanjay Gupta passed away after suffering a head injury at his home. Details about his last rites will be shared soon.
How old was Sanjay Gupta when he passed away?
Sanjay Gupta was 59 years old at the time of his passing. This information was included in the report about his demise.
How did the film industry react to his passing?
Members of the film industry expressed shock and grief. Celebrities like Ashoke Pandit, Kamaal R Khan, and Tusshar Kapoor paid tributes, remembering him as a talented and passionate filmmaker.
What kind of films was Sanjay Gupta known for?
Sanjay Gupta built a distinct identity with films exploring crime, action, and urban life. He was known for his work as a director, screenwriter, and producer in Hindi cinema.