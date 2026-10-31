Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sanjay Gupta died October 30 from a fatal bathroom fall.

Police investigate; family reported no suspicion in the incident.

Gupta married Anuradha Lekhi, divorced, then remarried in 2009.

They reconciled, sharing divorce responsibility, later having two children.

Sanjay Gupta, 59, died at his Mumbai residence after suffering a head injury in a fall in his bathroom late on October 30. Although family members were at home, they discovered his body the following morning and alerted the police. The Versova Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are investigating the incident.

Police said the family has not expressed any suspicion so far. A forensic team has also inspected the residence, and the necessary formalities are underway.

Sanjay Gupta Remarried Wife Six Years After Divorce

Sanjay Gupta met Anuradha Lekhi through college friends, fell in love with her and married her on August 18, 1997, after a long courtship. Anuradha was 22 at the time. However, after six years of marriage, the couple divorced in 2003, following which Anuradha moved to Pune to live with her parents.

The two eventually reconciled and remarried in 2009 in a traditional Hindu ceremony at a temple in Khar, Mumbai. The wedding was attended by close family members and friends, as well as their pet dogs, Buddy and Yoda.

ALSO READ| Sanjay Gupta Passes Away At 59 After Suffering Head Injury At Home

Speaking about their reunion at the time, Sanjay had said, “I have been stalking her all through these five years. She is my soulmate.”

He also opened up about the ups and downs in his life and his desire to be with Anuradha. “I have tasted huge success, had a near-fatal accident...and now I have three films - Acid Factory, Pankh and The Great Indian Butterfly ready for release. I lost my mother earlier this year. In short, life has been a seesaw. However, through it all, one feeling has been constant. And that is my desire to be with Anu,” he had said.

Sanjay reportedly made efforts to win Anuradha over before their second marriage, and even took her on dates around Mumbai.

‘Both Were Responsible For Divorce’

In a 2024 interview with YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, Anuradha spoke about their separation and said that both of them were responsible for the breakdown of their marriage.

“We both had a part to play in it and I know that I had reached a point where I said I am done,” she said.

ALSO READ| Sanjay Gupta Death: Family Discovered Filmmaker’s Body The Morning After He Fell In Bathroom



When asked about reports of Sanjay allegedly having affairs during their marriage, Anuradha said she had chosen to trust him. “I chose not to believe he was having affairs. I chose to believe Sanjay over anyone else,” she said.

She further revealed that she wanted to live independently after their divorce, but the two never lost touch. According to Anuradha, Sanjay would reach out every six months or so and suggest that they get back together.

“Every year, or every six months, he would say, ‘let’s get back together,’” she had recalled.

During the same interview, Sanjay recalled hosting what he described as ‘Playboy-style’ parties at his bungalow after their divorce. Anuradha said she would occasionally attend these gatherings, meet her friends and leave soon after.

Sanjay Gupta and Anuradha have two children together: a son, Shivansh, and a daughter, Dalai. Shivansh was born in 2011, while Dalai was born in 2013.