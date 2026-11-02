Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police found no foul play; registered accidental death report.

Sanjay Gupta’s sudden demise has left his family, friends and colleagues in deep grief. Following his death, his wife, Anuradha Lekhi, shared an emotional tribute remembering their relationship, his larger-than-life personality and the love they shared. In her heartfelt note, Anuradha recalled how Sanjay treated her like a queen and affectionately compared their bond to Tom and Jerry. She also remembered him as the funniest man she knew, a devoted father and the backbone of their family, expressing how much she wished they had more years together.

Anuradha Remembers Sanjay Gupta

In an emotional post shared on her private Instagram account, Anuradha remembered Sanjay with affection and humour. Recalling their unique bond, she wrote, “And this is how he looked at me. I was his Queen and he was my Tom. Always bugging the Jerry in me. This was his song for me.. And now it seems the other way around…” She went on to describe him as the funniest man she had ever known and the backbone of their family.

She also praised his generosity and storytelling skills. Anuradha wrote, “The funniest man I knew. The backbone of our family. Not ONLY of ours… The list is countless. The most optimistic person I knew.. His blood group was B+ too. The Greatest storyteller I knew. The Bestest Father in this whole brahmand. The most… SINGLE most generous man I knew.”

She also recalled how Sanjay had won her over with his cooking, writing that he had wooed her with an omelette that was “the best you’ve ever eaten”.

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Anuradha’s Heartfelt Message

Remembering Sanjay’s personality, Anuradha described him as a man who lived like a king and had a heart too big for his chest. She also said that his soul was too soft for the film industry and that he never held a grudge against anyone. Towards the end of her note, she expressed how much she wished they could have spent more time together.

“Words do actually fall short for this man… Sanjay Gupta. I know I’d have liked to have had many many many more years with him.. But for now.. Just ONE day would suffice. I love you Sanjay Gupta. Gups. Honey too.. Love… Gupteshwar for me at times,” she wrote. Keeping their familiar sense of humour alive even in grief, she added, “I’ve been informed today ki peecha nahi chodayga. Chodd de Baba.”

Sanjay Gupta And Anuradha Lekhi’s Love Story

Sanjay Gupta and Anuradha Lekhi’s relationship went through several ups and downs. The couple dated for nearly two-and-a-half years before getting married on August 18, 1997. However, they separated and eventually divorced in 2003.

Despite spending nearly six years apart, the two eventually reconciled. In 2009, they remarried in an intimate ceremony at a temple in Mumbai and went on to build a family together. Sanjay Gupta is survived by Anuradha and their two children.

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Sanjay Gupta Death

Sanjay Gupta, 57, reportedly suffered a serious head injury after an accidental fall at his Mumbai residence. He was found the following morning and police was alerted. The Versova Police registered an accidental death report and began investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Police have reportedly found no evidence of foul play so far.

Known for films such as Kaante, Musafir, Shootout at Wadala and Kaabil, Sanjay Gupta made his directorial debut with Aatish: Feel The Fire in 1994. His death has left the film industry mourning the loss of a filmmaker whose work spanned more than three decades.