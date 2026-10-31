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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSanjay Gupta Dies After Blood Loss In Accidental Fall At Home, Say Mumbai Police

Sanjay Gupta Dies After Blood Loss In Accidental Fall At Home, Say Mumbai Police

Sanjay Gupta death reason: The filmmaker died after accidentally falling in his Mumbai residence. Police confirmed the cause of death and shared details of the incident.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 31 Oct 2026 07:59 PM (IST)
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  • Gupta planned 'Kaante 2'; Sanjay Dutt vowed to complete project.
Sanjay Gupta, best known for directing films such as Shootout at Lokhandwala and Kaante, passed away on October 30 at the age of 57. Following his sudden demise, Mumbai Police have confirmed that he died after accidentally falling at his residence and sustaining injuries that led to excessive blood loss.

According to the police, Sanjay fell at his home on Friday night. However, the incident came to light only the following morning, as his family members were asleep.

Mumbai Police stated that Gupta lived at his bungalow with his wife, two children and a domestic help. The family reportedly discovered the incident in the morning. Police also confirmed that the family has not raised any suspicion or filed a complaint regarding his death.

His body has been sent for post-mortem examination, while the Versova Police Station is investigating the case as an accidental death.

Ashoke Pandit Confirms Sanjay Gupta's Death

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also confirmed the news of Sanjay Gupta's demise and expressed grief over his passing. Speaking to ANI, Pandit said that Gupta slipped and fell at his home, sustaining a head injury that ultimately led to his death.

Describing him as a passionate filmmaker and an exceptional storyteller, Pandit said the news had left the Indian film industry shocked. He also remembered Gupta's energetic personality and his contribution to Indian cinema, particularly his work in the thriller genre.

Pandit extended his condolences to the filmmaker's family and said that his contribution to cinema would always be remembered.

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Sanjay Gupta's Films

Over the years, Sanjay Gupta established himself as a prominent filmmaker in Bollywood, particularly through his action-packed and crime-based stories. Some of his most recognised films include Kaante, Shootout At Lokhandwala, Shootout At Wadala, Kaabil, Jazbaa, Musafir and Mumbai Saga.

His filmmaking style and storytelling earned him a distinct identity in the industry, with several of his films becoming popular among audiences.

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Sanjay Gupta Was Planning 'Kaante 2' With Sanjay Dutt

At the time of his death, Gupta was reportedly working on plans for Kaante 2, a sequel to his 2002 action thriller Kaante. He had reportedly discussed the project with actor Sanjay Dutt and was keen to bring back the franchise with a new story.

The filmmaker was also interested in casting Manoj Bajpayee and Amitabh Bachchan in the project.

Following Gupta's demise, Sanjay Dutt expressed his grief on social media and promised to fulfil the filmmaker's final dream by making Kaante 2. His death has left the film industry mourning the loss of a filmmaker known for his distinctive approach to action and crime dramas.

Frequently Asked Questions

Was Sanjay Gupta working on a new project before his death?

Yes, he was planning 'Kaante 2,' a sequel to his 2002 film. He had discussed casting Sanjay Dutt, Manoj Bajpayee, and Amitabh Bachchan for it.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 31 Oct 2026 07:59 PM (IST)
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