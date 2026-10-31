Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta died at 59 after head injury.

Police registered accidental death report, finding no foul play.

Gupta directed notable films like Kaante, Kaabil, and Shootout.

His recent social media posts showed hobbies, favorite stars.

Sanjay Gupta passed away at the age of 59 after suffering a head injury in a fall at his home. According to Mumbai Police, the incident came to light early on October 30. The Versova Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR), and an investigation is underway. Police have stated that no foul play has been found so far.

Sanjay Gupta’s Favourite Hollywood Stars

Following his demise, one of Sanjay Gupta’s social media posts about his favourite Hollywood stars, Michael Douglas and Sylvester Stallone, has resurfaced. On October 21, the filmmaker shared a picture of the biographies of both actors placed on his table and revealed that he was facing a tough choice about which book to read first.

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“Two of my all-time favourite stars/heroes have both released their very personal and honest biographies. Both copies on my table and one tough question. Which one to read first?” Sanjay had written on X.

Two of my AllTime favourite stars/heroes have both released their very personal and honest biographies. Both copies on my table and one tough question. Which one to read first? https://t.co/3Y11N5d7Um — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) October 21, 2026

Sanjay Gupta’s Last X Post

Sanjay Gupta’s last post on X, formerly known as Twitter, was about a giant Lego build. Sharing a picture, the filmmaker wrote, “The biggest Lego I know being built on my dining table. CRAZY!!!”

The biggest Lego I know being built on my dining table. CRAZY!!! https://t.co/PuP2THLeis — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) October 21, 2026

Sanjay Gupta’s Last Instagram Post

His last Instagram post, shared in October 2025, featured glimpses of a Sunday morning bike ride with his friends.

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“Sunday morning ride with my buddies from Versova to Kala Ghoda. And then the RISE N REV with AMG event at BOKKA Cafe. Delicious food and great hospitality,” he captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Gupta (@_sanjaygupta)

Sanjay Gupta’s Movies

Sanjay Gupta, best known for directing films such as Kaante, Kaabil and Shootout at Lokhandwala, began his career in cinema in 1994 with Aatish: Feel the Fire, starring Aditya Pancholi and Sanjay Dutt.

He subsequently wrote and directed several films, including Ram Shastra, Khauff, Jung, Musafir, Zinda and Shootout at Lokhandwala, among others.

His last directorial venture was The Miranda Brothers, released in 2025. The filmmaker also produced the film, which starred Harshvardhan Rane and Meezaan Jafri.