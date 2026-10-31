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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSanjay Gupta Death: Family Discovered Filmmaker’s Body The Morning After He Fell In Bathroom

Sanjay Gupta Death: Family Discovered Filmmaker’s Body The Morning After He Fell In Bathroom

Sanjay Gupta Death Reason: According to the Mumbai Police, Sanjay Gupta died after suffering a fatal head injury in a fall in his bathroom last night.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 31 Oct 2026 01:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta died at 59 after head injury.
  • He fell in bathroom, found next morning at residence.
  • Police registered accidental death; no foul play suspected.
  • Gupta directed films like Kaante, Kaabil, Shootout at Wadala.

Sanjay Gupta, best known for directing films such as Kaante, Kaabil, and Shootout at Wadala, died after sustaining a head injury in a fall at his Mumbai residence on the night of October 30. He was 59.

Sanjay Gupta Death Reason

According to the Mumbai police, Gupta apparently slipped in the bathroom late at night. Although other people were present in the house, no one realised what had happened at the time. His family members found him the following morning and informed the police.

ALSO READ| Sanjay Gupta Passes Away At 59 After Suffering Head Injury At Home

The Versova Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR), and an investigation is underway. Police said the family has not expressed any suspicion so far and that no foul play has been indicated. A forensic team has also inspected the filmmaker’s residence, while the necessary formalities are being completed.

Sanjay Gupta Movies

Gupta began his directorial career with Aatish: Feel the Fire in 1994, starring Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Pancholi. He went on to direct films such as Kaante, Kaabil and Shootout at Wadala. His other directorial credits include Ram Shastra, Khauff, Jung, Musafir and Zinda. He also produced films such as Shootout at Lokhandwala, Jazbaa and Acid Factory.

ALSO READ| Sanjay Gupta Passes Away: Kamaal R Khan, Tusshar Kapoor, Ashoke Pandit Pay Tributes 

His final release was The Miranda Brothers in 2025, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Meezaan Jafri, which he both directed and produced.

The filmmaker is survived by his wife, Anuradha Lekhi and children Dalai Gupta and Shivansh Gupta.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did filmmaker Sanjay Gupta pass away?

Sanjay Gupta died after sustaining a head injury from a fall at his Mumbai residence on the night of October 30. Police reported he apparently slipped in the bathroom.

Is an investigation underway regarding Sanjay Gupta's death?

Yes, the Versova Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR), and an investigation is in progress. No foul play has been indicated by the family or police so far.

Who survives Sanjay Gupta?

Sanjay Gupta was 59 years old when he passed away. He is survived by his wife, Anuradha Lekhi, and their children, Dalai Gupta and Shivansh Gupta.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 31 Oct 2026 01:14 PM (IST)
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