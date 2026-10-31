Sanjay Gupta Death: Family Discovered Filmmaker’s Body The Morning After He Fell In Bathroom

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta died at 59 after head injury.

He fell in bathroom, found next morning at residence.

Police registered accidental death; no foul play suspected.

Gupta directed films like Kaante, Kaabil, Shootout at Wadala.

Sanjay Gupta, best known for directing films such as Kaante, Kaabil, and Shootout at Wadala, died after sustaining a head injury in a fall at his Mumbai residence on the night of October 30. He was 59.

Sanjay Gupta Death Reason

According to the Mumbai police, Gupta apparently slipped in the bathroom late at night. Although other people were present in the house, no one realised what had happened at the time. His family members found him the following morning and informed the police.

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The Versova Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR), and an investigation is underway. Police said the family has not expressed any suspicion so far and that no foul play has been indicated. A forensic team has also inspected the filmmaker’s residence, while the necessary formalities are being completed.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta was found dead at his residence in Versova after reportedly suffering a fatal head injury in an accidental fall. Police and forensic teams reached the spot, and an accidental death case has been registered for further investigation. https://t.co/3yQOoleLMv — IANS (@ians_india) October 31, 2026

Sanjay Gupta Movies

Gupta began his directorial career with Aatish: Feel the Fire in 1994, starring Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Pancholi. He went on to direct films such as Kaante, Kaabil and Shootout at Wadala. His other directorial credits include Ram Shastra, Khauff, Jung, Musafir and Zinda. He also produced films such as Shootout at Lokhandwala, Jazbaa and Acid Factory.

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His final release was The Miranda Brothers in 2025, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Meezaan Jafri, which he both directed and produced.

The filmmaker is survived by his wife, Anuradha Lekhi and children Dalai Gupta and Shivansh Gupta.