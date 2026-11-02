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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSanjay Gupta Death: Amitabh Bachchan Pens Emotional Note, Says ‘Samajh Mein Nahi Aa Raha…’

Sanjay Gupta Death: Amitabh Bachchan Pens Emotional Note, Says ‘Samajh Mein Nahi Aa Raha…’

Amitabh Bachchan has penned an emotional tribute to Sanjay Gupta, who died following an accidental fall at his residence.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 02 Nov 2026 10:54 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sanjay Gupta died from a fatal fall, head injury.
  • Family discovered him next morning; police registered accidental death.
  • CCTV footage revealed Gupta falling in his kitchen.
  • Amitabh Bachchan paid emotional tribute mourning loss of artists.

Sanjay Gupta died after a fatal fall in the kitchen of his Mumbai residence. He sustained a head injury and is said to have continued bleeding through the night. His family members discovered him the following morning and alerted the police. Police said his wife, two sons and a domestic help were present at the house when the incident occurred, but none of them was awake at the time. The Versova Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR), and a post-mortem examination was conducted. The actor’s last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai on Saturday evening.

Following the filmmaker’s demise, Amitabh Bachchan paid an emotional tribute to him through a Hindi blog post. The veteran actor expressed his disbelief over the loss, saying he was unable to understand why so many people from the world of art were leaving them.

Amitabh Bachchan Pens Emotional Note For Sanjay Gupta

On Sunday, Bachchan took to his Tumblr blog to share a heartfelt note in Hindi, remembering Gupta as a friend, fellow artiste and someone deeply devoted to cinema.

He wrote, “Ek mitr, ek sahpaathi; ek kalakaar, kala ka pujari, itni kam umr mein chala gaya! Samajh mein hi nahi aa raha ki yeh sab kaise ho raha hai.”

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He further added, “‘Chhin rahe hain apne dilon se hamare jagat ke sab saathi; kya dosh kiya hai inhone, jo yeh dasha jhel rahe hain?’ Kehte hain log ki saur mandal ke grah nakshatra prabal neech ho gaye hain, saare ek saath; Ab toh daya karo, jo baraste hain hum par, kya yeh bhi koi baat hai… Apne-apne gharon mein sheeghra alag hokar baith jaayein, (saur mandal ke planets) Zara alag baithkar hum sabko bhi toh satana band karein!!!”

In a loose translation, Bachchan said that a friend, fellow artiste and true devotee of art had left them at a very young age, adding that he could not understand why this was happening. He lamented the loss of several companions from the film industry and wondered what they had done to deserve such a fate. Referring to the planets being in an unfavourable alignment, he pleaded for some mercy, asking them to move apart and stop troubling everyone.

https://www.tumblr.com/srbachchan/832032443393507328/day-6822

Sanjay Gupta Death

Gupta was found dead at his Versova residence on Saturday morning. According to the police, his family members discovered him lying in a pool of blood when they woke up and subsequently alerted the authorities.

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CCTV footage from the house reportedly shows Gupta sitting in the drawing room at around 2 am before walking towards the kitchen. He is believed to have lost his balance there and fallen against a wall, sustaining the fatal head injury.

The filmmaker was known for several films like Kaante, Kaabil and Shootout at Lokhandwala. 

Frequently Asked Questions

How did filmmaker Sanjay Gupta pass away?

He died after a fatal fall in his Mumbai residence kitchen, sustaining a head injury. He bled through the night and was found by his family the next morning.

What did the police determine about Sanjay Gupta's death?

The Versova Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) after the incident. A post-mortem examination was also conducted to ascertain the cause.

Was anyone else home when Sanjay Gupta's accident occurred?

His wife, two sons, and a domestic helper were present at home. However, none of them were awake at the time of the incident according to police.

What were some of the films Sanjay Gupta was known for?

Sanjay Gupta was a filmmaker known for directing several popular movies, including 'Kaante,' 'Kaabil,' and 'Shootout at Lokhandwala.'

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 02 Nov 2026 10:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Amitabh Bachchan Sanjay Gupta ENtertainment News
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