India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSanjay Gupta Raises Question Over Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal's Smoking Posters: 'What Is The Point?'

Sanjay Gupta Raises Question Over Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal's Smoking Posters: 'What Is The Point?'

Sanjay Gupta questions Bollywood’s use of smoking imagery in film posters and asks why audiences see anti-smoking messages before films.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 28 Sep 2026 06:32 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta questioned smoking imagery in recent Bollywood film posters.
  • Gupta highlighted Ranbir, Ranveer, Vicky smoking in their film posters.
  • He contrasted this with mandatory anti-smoking ads shown in cinemas.
  • Public discussion emerged, questioning Bollywood's portrayal of masculinity.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has questioned Bollywood’s continued use of smoking imagery in film posters, pointing to the anti-smoking messages audiences are shown before and during movies. His comments came after he shared a collage featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal, with all three actors seen holding cigarettes in posters for their respective films.

ALSO READ: 'Bigg Boss' Ex-Contestant Divya Shinde Arrested In Pune Over Assault, Rs 5 Lakh Extortion Case

Sanjay Gupta Questions Smoking Imagery In Bollywood Posters

On Sunday, Sanjay Gupta shared the collage on his official X account, featuring Ranbir Kapoor from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, Ranveer Singh from Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, and Vicky Kaushal from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War.

While the films are different, Gupta pointed out one striking similarity: each poster features its leading man smoking.

The filmmaker questioned the purpose of the anti-smoking messages that viewers are required to watch in cinemas when promotional material for films continues to feature smoking.

He wrote, “What is the point of those unpleasant anti-smoking reels we have to endure before and during films when these are the posters of the films? (sic)”.

Sanjay Gupta Responds To ‘Kaante’ Reminder

Gupta’s post quickly sparked a discussion among X users. One commenter brought up his own 2002 crime thriller Kaante, in which Sanjay Dutt is seen smoking during one of the songs.

“Suprised that this is coming from the director of the movie Kaante which has a song which says 'ciggrate ke dhuan ka challa banake, collar ko thodasa upar chada ke'...what an irony," read the comment.

Gupta responded by pointing to the difference in smoking-related messaging and rules at the time.

"There were no non smoking ads then you genius," he replied.

ALSO READ: 'I'll Stand By You': Kashmera Shah Backs Sunita Ahuja After Komal Rani Speaks Out Amid Govinda Affair Rumours

Netizen Links Smoking With Bollywood’s Portrayal Of Masculinity

Another X user linked the recurring portrayal of smoking by male actors to the way masculinity is perceived in Indian society.

“Because these people think that cigarette is the only thing that shows a man masculine. This is the lack of creativity. All Indian film industries are suffering from 'masculinity sycophancy'. Bhaad mai gaya content, story aur creativity," he wrote.

The exchange has put the spotlight on the contrast between anti-smoking messaging shown to cinema audiences and the continued presence of cigarettes in Bollywood’s promotional imagery.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What prompted filmmaker Sanjay Gupta to question Bollywood's posters?

Sanjay Gupta questioned Bollywood's continued use of smoking imagery in film posters. He highlighted the contradiction with the anti-smoking messages audiences are shown in cinemas.

Which actors were featured in Sanjay Gupta's collage raising concerns about smoking?

The collage featured Ranbir Kapoor from 'Animal', Ranveer Singh from 'Dhurandhar', and Vicky Kaushal from 'Love & War'. All three actors were shown holding cigarettes in their respective film posters.

How did Sanjay Gupta address criticism regarding smoking in his own film 'Kaante'?

Gupta responded by stating that anti-smoking advertisements and rules were not in place when his 2002 film 'Kaante' was released. He emphasized the change in regulations over time.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 28 Sep 2026 06:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Vicky Kaushal Animal Sanjay Gupta Ranveer SIngh Love And War Dhurandhar Smoking Poster
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
'Bigg Boss' Ex-Contestant Divya Shinde Arrested In Pune Over Assault, Rs 5 Lakh Extortion Case
'Bigg Boss' Ex-Contestant Divya Shinde Arrested In Pune Over Assault, Rs 5 Lakh Extortion Case
Celebrities
'Wear Whatever She Wants...’: Kriti Sanon On When Daughter’s Day Should Truly Be Celebrated
'Wear Whatever She Wants...’: Kriti Sanon On When Daughter’s Day Should Truly Be Celebrated
Celebrities
'I'll Stand By You': Kashmera Shah Backs Sunita Ahuja After Komal Rani Speaks Out Amid Govinda Affair Rumours
'I'll Stand By You': Kashmera Shah Backs Sunita Ahuja After Komal Rani Speaks Out Amid Govinda Affair Rumours
Celebrities
'Bigg Boss' Marathi Fame Divya Shinde Booked Over Rs 5 Lakh Extortion Demand, Assault On Pune Doctor
'Bigg Boss' Marathi Fame Divya Shinde Booked Over Rs 5 Lakh Extortion Demand, Assault On Pune Doctor
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: LPU Violence Escalates After Rape FIR, Campus Vandalised, Highway Blocked
Breaking: BJP CMs Unite Over SIR Row, Target Opposition, Demand Apology From Rahul Gandhi
Breaking News: Gorakhpur Floods Trigger Row, MP Ravi Kishan Faces Backlash, Phone Clash Viral
Breaking News: LPU Violence Row Deepens as Rape FIR Filed, Students Block Highway, Protest
Breaking News: Yogi Adityanath Slams Congress, SP Over SIR Row, Seeks Apology to Nation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget