Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta questioned smoking imagery in recent Bollywood film posters.

Gupta highlighted Ranbir, Ranveer, Vicky smoking in their film posters.

He contrasted this with mandatory anti-smoking ads shown in cinemas.

Public discussion emerged, questioning Bollywood's portrayal of masculinity.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has questioned Bollywood’s continued use of smoking imagery in film posters, pointing to the anti-smoking messages audiences are shown before and during movies. His comments came after he shared a collage featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal, with all three actors seen holding cigarettes in posters for their respective films.

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Sanjay Gupta Questions Smoking Imagery In Bollywood Posters

On Sunday, Sanjay Gupta shared the collage on his official X account, featuring Ranbir Kapoor from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, Ranveer Singh from Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, and Vicky Kaushal from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War.

While the films are different, Gupta pointed out one striking similarity: each poster features its leading man smoking.

The filmmaker questioned the purpose of the anti-smoking messages that viewers are required to watch in cinemas when promotional material for films continues to feature smoking.

He wrote, “What is the point of those unpleasant anti-smoking reels we have to endure before and during films when these are the posters of the films? (sic)”.

What is the point of those unpleasant anti smoking reels we have to endure before and during films when these are the posters of the films? pic.twitter.com/oQSkEWkTZl — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) September 27, 2026

Sanjay Gupta Responds To ‘Kaante’ Reminder

Gupta’s post quickly sparked a discussion among X users. One commenter brought up his own 2002 crime thriller Kaante, in which Sanjay Dutt is seen smoking during one of the songs.

“Suprised that this is coming from the director of the movie Kaante which has a song which says 'ciggrate ke dhuan ka challa banake, collar ko thodasa upar chada ke'...what an irony," read the comment.

Gupta responded by pointing to the difference in smoking-related messaging and rules at the time.

"There were no non smoking ads then you genius," he replied.

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Netizen Links Smoking With Bollywood’s Portrayal Of Masculinity

Another X user linked the recurring portrayal of smoking by male actors to the way masculinity is perceived in Indian society.

“Because these people think that cigarette is the only thing that shows a man masculine. This is the lack of creativity. All Indian film industries are suffering from 'masculinity sycophancy'. Bhaad mai gaya content, story aur creativity," he wrote.

The exchange has put the spotlight on the contrast between anti-smoking messaging shown to cinema audiences and the continued presence of cigarettes in Bollywood’s promotional imagery.

(With inputs from IANS)