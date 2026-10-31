Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sanjay Dutt vows to fulfill late Sanjay Gupta's Kaante 2 dream.

Dutt shared emotional tribute, recalling filmmaker Gupta as family.

They recently discussed Kaante 2 before Gupta's sudden passing.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta died at 59 from a head injury.

Actor Sanjay Dutt has vowed to fulfil late filmmaker Sanjay Gupta’s dream of making Kaante 2. Remembering his close friend following his death, Dutt said he would do everything possible to bring the film to life as a tribute to him.

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Sanjay Dutt Shares Emotional Tribute To Sanjay Gupta

Dutt took to X to mourn Gupta’s death, sharing a series of photographs and a heartfelt note about their long friendship. Recalling the memories they made and their conversations about cinema, the actor described the filmmaker as family.

“Gupts, my brother. I still cannot believe that you are gone. We have shared so much together, so many memories and so many years of friendship. You have always been family to me, and that will never change. I will miss you, our conversations and all the times we spent together.”

The actor also revealed that they had recently spoken about Kaante 2. Promising to make the sequel happen, Dutt added, “We were just discussing Kante 2 recently, I will make Kaante 2 your dream, in memory of you my brother, I will do everything for this dream of yours to come true, love you forever and always. Life will not be the same without you, brother. May God bless your soul.”

The photographs shared by Dutt include a throwback moment that appears to show the actor feeding cake to Gupta during a celebration. Amitabh Bachchan can also be seen standing beside them.

Gupts, my brother. I still cannot believe that you are gone. We have shared so much together, so many memories and so many years of friendship. You have always been family to me, and that will never change. I will miss you, our conversations and all the times we spent together. We were just discussing Kante 2 recently, I will make Kaante 2 your dream, in memory of you my brother, I will do everything for this dream of yours to come true, love you forever and always. Life will not be the same without you, brother. May God bless your soul 🙏🏼 — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 31, 2026

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Sanjay Dutt And Sanjay Gupta’s Long Association

The actor and filmmaker shared a long professional association, working together on several films over the years. Their collaborations included Aatish: Feel the Fire (1994), Kaante (2002), Musafir (2004) and Zinda (2006). Dutt also featured in the ensemble cast of Gupta’s Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007).

Among their best-known collaborations was Kaante, the 2002 action thriller directed by Gupta. The film featured Dutt alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Lucky Ali and Kumar Gaurav.

Sanjay Gupta died at his Mumbai residence on October 30, aged 59. According to reports, he slipped in the bathroom late at night and suffered a head injury. His family members were reportedly at home but did not know about the incident at the time.

(With inputs from IANS)