Sanjay Dutt’s Surprise Entry At AP Dhillon’s Mumbai Concert Sends Fans Into Frenzy

Singer AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert turned into an unforgettable night when Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt made a surprise appearance on stage, triggering massive cheers from the audience. The unexpected crossover between music and cinema added a dramatic edge to the already high-energy event, leaving fans thrilled.

Sanjay Dutt Joins AP Dhillon on Stage

AP Dhillon performed at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai on Friday as part of his ongoing One of One Tour. The concert took an exciting turn when Sanjay Dutt walked onto the stage alongside the singer. Videos from the venue quickly surfaced online, capturing the electrifying moment as fans screamed and recorded the rare collaboration.

In one widely shared clip, AP Dhillon is seen guiding Sanjay Dutt towards the edge of the stage, where the actor paused to greet fans standing behind the barricades. The moment concluded with a warm hug between the two, drawing loud applause from the crowd.

Another video shows AP Dhillon formally welcoming Sanjay to the stage and addressing the audience with enthusiasm. He introduced the actor by saying, "Yo Mumbai, make some noise for this legend man". The statement instantly sent the venue into a frenzy.

‘Yeh Mera Chhota Bhai Hai’: Sanjay Dutt’s Heartfelt Shoutout

One of the most talked-about moments from the concert was when AP Dhillon touched Sanjay Dutt’s feet on stage, a gesture that reflected respect and admiration. Sanjay responded affectionately, telling the crowd, “Yeh mera chhota bhai hai (he is my younger brother)... Punjabi munda.. Thank you,” a line that was met with thunderous cheers.

The bond between the two artists is not new. In 2024, Sanjay Dutt and AP Dhillon collaborated on a music video titled Old Money, further strengthening their association across industries.

Tara Sutaria Adds Glamour to the Night

The evening became even more memorable when Tara Sutaria joined AP Dhillon on stage. The singer, who has been rumoured to be dating the actor, was seen hugging and kissing her on the cheeks. The duo danced together to the hit track Thodi Si Daaru, delighting fans and adding a romantic moment to the performance.

Sanjay Dutt’s Recent Film Work

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, where he portrayed SP Chaudhary Aslam Khan. The character is tasked with eliminating Rehman Dakait, a feared Baloch gang leader played by Akshaye Khanna. The film follows Ranveer Singh’s character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari, who infiltrates the gang to pass sensitive intelligence back to India.

Released on December 5, Dhurandhar has witnessed a remarkable box office run, crossing the ₹1000 crore mark within just 21 days. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi, and is produced by B62 Studios along with Jio Studios.