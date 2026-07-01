Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSanjay Dutt Personally Called Suniel Shetty To Replace Him In Welcome To The Jungle, Reveals Director

Sanjay Dutt Personally Called Suniel Shetty To Replace Him In Welcome To The Jungle, Reveals Director

Five actors - Sanjay Dutt, Mika Singh, Sharib Hashmi, Rahul Dev and Inamulhaq - who were introduced in the Welcome To The Jungle announcement teaser were missing from the final film.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 04:43 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Director revealed Sanjay Dutt missed film due to date conflicts.
  • Dutt personally assisted producers in finding replacements for his role.
  • Four additional actors from teaser also missed final cut.

Welcome To The Jungle, starrer Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani and Raveena Tandon, hit theatres on June 26 and has received a positive response from audiences. However, fans noticed that five actors who appeared in the film’s announcement teaser as cast members were completely missing from the final cut, including Sanjay Dutt. Now, director Ahmed Khan has revealed the real reason behind their absence.

Why Sanjay Dutt Left Welcome To The Jungle

The film’s director, in an interview with News18, revealed that there were date issues with Sanjay Dutt as he had to travel abroad and that there were so many people in the film that it was difficult for him to change the schedule. 

ALSO READ| Who Is Shivangi Joshi Engaged To? Harshad Chopda Reveals The Secret In Lock Upp 2

“Sanju Baba loved the script and genuinely wanted to be a part of the film. Many of his close friends, including Jaggu Dada (Jackie Shroff) and Akshay Kumar, were in it, and he was very excited. We even shot a portion of the film with him,” he told the outlet before adding, “But he had date issues because he had to travel to the US for treatment. With such a large ensemble cast, I couldn’t reschedule everyone's dates.”

This comes after reports claimed that he stepped away due to health concerns, while later reports suggested creative differences over the script and his character. 

Sanjay Helped Makers Find His Replacement

Ahmed Khan also revealed that despite leaving the project, Sanjay Dutt helped the team find replacements for his role.

“He personally called Suniel Shetty and requested him to take on the role that was originally meant for him. He also spoke to Jackie Shroff and asked him to play the character initially offered to Suniel. He found a solution despite not being able to continue with the film. We will always be grateful to Baba for that,” the director said.

ALSO READ| ‘Toxic The Movie Demeans Women As Sex Objects’: Internet Furious Over Portrayal Of ‘Ladies & Ladies’ In Yash’s Teaser

Five Actors Missing From Film

Welcome to the Jungle features an ensemble cast of nearly 30 actors, including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi and Jackie Shroff.

However, after the film's release, fans noticed that five celebrities who appeared in the announcement teaser did not feature in the final version of the film. Besides Sanjay Dutt, the list includes Mika Singh, Sharib Hashmi, Rahul Dev and Inamulhaq.

According to a report by Sacnilk, Welcome to the Jungle has collected Rs 120.12 crore worldwide. 

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Sanjay Dutt not in the final cut?

Sanjay Dutt had date issues because he needed to travel abroad for treatment. With a large ensemble cast, rescheduling for everyone was not possible.

Did Sanjay Dutt contribute to find replacement?

Yes, Sanjay Dutt helped the team find replacements for his role. He personally called Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff to take on roles.

Were other actors, besides Sanjay Dutt, missing from Welcome To The Jungle?

Yes, fans noticed five actors from the announcement teaser were missing. Besides Sanjay Dutt, this included Mika Singh, Sharib Hashmi, Rahul Dev, and Inamulhaq.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 01 Jul 2026 04:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sanjay Dutt Suniel Shetty Welcome To The Jungle
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Sanjay Dutt Personally Called Suniel Shetty To Replace Him In Welcome To The Jungle, Reveals Director
Sanjay Dutt Personally Called Suniel Shetty To Replace Him In Welcome To The Jungle, Reveals Director
Celebrities
Who Is Shivangi Joshi Engaged To? Harshad Chopda Reveals The Secret In Lock Upp 2
Who Is Shivangi Joshi Engaged To? Harshad Chopda Reveals The Secret In Lock Upp 2
Celebrities
National Doctors’ Day: Dr Prabhat Sinha, Munna Bhai Among On-Screen Doctors Who Became Audience Favourites
National Doctors’ Day: Dr Prabhat Sinha, Munna Bhai Among On-Screen Doctors Who Became Audience Favourites
Celebrities
Setback For Mani Ratnam And Vijay Sethupathi? Untitled Film’s OTT Rights Reportedly Sold For Just Rs 20 Cr
Setback For Mani Ratnam And Vijay Sethupathi? Untitled Film’s OTT Rights Reportedly Sold For Just Rs 20 Cr
Advertisement

Videos

Ram Temple Donation Theft: Biggest Misappropriation Allegedly Took Place During Maha Kumbh, Say Sources
Ram Temple Donation case: Akhilesh Yadav Says ‘Lord Ram Made Me a Medium’ to Raise the Issue
Donation Case: Accused Questioned Over Ram Temple Fund Theft
Investigation: ED Likely to Join Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe
Political Attack: AAP Questions Amit Shah Over Ram Temple Visit
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget