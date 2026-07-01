Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Director revealed Sanjay Dutt missed film due to date conflicts.

Dutt personally assisted producers in finding replacements for his role.

Four additional actors from teaser also missed final cut.

Welcome To The Jungle, starrer Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani and Raveena Tandon, hit theatres on June 26 and has received a positive response from audiences. However, fans noticed that five actors who appeared in the film’s announcement teaser as cast members were completely missing from the final cut, including Sanjay Dutt. Now, director Ahmed Khan has revealed the real reason behind their absence.

Why Sanjay Dutt Left Welcome To The Jungle

The film’s director, in an interview with News18, revealed that there were date issues with Sanjay Dutt as he had to travel abroad and that there were so many people in the film that it was difficult for him to change the schedule.

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“Sanju Baba loved the script and genuinely wanted to be a part of the film. Many of his close friends, including Jaggu Dada (Jackie Shroff) and Akshay Kumar, were in it, and he was very excited. We even shot a portion of the film with him,” he told the outlet before adding, “But he had date issues because he had to travel to the US for treatment. With such a large ensemble cast, I couldn’t reschedule everyone's dates.”

This comes after reports claimed that he stepped away due to health concerns, while later reports suggested creative differences over the script and his character.

Sanjay Helped Makers Find His Replacement

Ahmed Khan also revealed that despite leaving the project, Sanjay Dutt helped the team find replacements for his role.

“He personally called Suniel Shetty and requested him to take on the role that was originally meant for him. He also spoke to Jackie Shroff and asked him to play the character initially offered to Suniel. He found a solution despite not being able to continue with the film. We will always be grateful to Baba for that,” the director said.

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Five Actors Missing From Film

Welcome to the Jungle features an ensemble cast of nearly 30 actors, including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi and Jackie Shroff.

However, after the film's release, fans noticed that five celebrities who appeared in the announcement teaser did not feature in the final version of the film. Besides Sanjay Dutt, the list includes Mika Singh, Sharib Hashmi, Rahul Dev and Inamulhaq.

According to a report by Sacnilk, Welcome to the Jungle has collected Rs 120.12 crore worldwide.