Sanchita Ugale’s Family Inconsolable As TV Actor’s Body Reaches Home After Postmortem

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Co-actor Jyotsana Chandola highlighted Sanchita's mental health struggles.

Television actor Sanchita Ugale’s sudden death has left her family, friends, and colleagues in deep shock. The young actor, known for her work in Kumkum Bhagya, died by suicide on June 14. Since the news broke, grief has spread across the television industry, with family members struggling to come to terms with the loss. Following her postmortem, Sanchita’s body was brought home, where emotional scenes unfolded as loved ones gathered to bid her farewell. Her father and close friend have now spoken about her emotional struggles in recent weeks.

Sanchita Ugale’s Postmortem Completed

Sanchita’s postmortem has now been completed, and her mortal remains have been brought back home. Family members were seen heartbroken after seeing her body, with relatives reportedly inconsolable. The actor was known for her role in Kumkum Bhagya and had been playing lead roles on television. Apart from TV, she had also been trying to build a career in films and had worked in Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava. Her sudden death has shocked many in the entertainment industry. According to her family, Sanchita would often slip into depression.

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Father Says Sanchita Was Troubled

Speaking to NDTV, Sanchita’s father claimed that his daughter had been under emotional distress and alleged that she was being tortured. “Sanchita achanak depression mein chali jaati thi. Use torture kiya ja raha tha. Family Sanchita ke saath rehti thi. Halaanki, jis waqt Sanchita ne wo kadam uthaya us waqt hum uske saath nahi reh paaye. Ye hi hamari galti hai. Sanchita bahut pareshaan thi,” he said.

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Translated into English, he said Sanchita would suddenly slip into depression and that the family always tried to stay close to her. He added that they could not be with her at the exact moment she took the step, calling it their mistake, while saying she had been deeply troubled.

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Co-Actor Jyotsana Chandola Gets Emotional

Sanchita’s co-actor and friend Jyotsana Chandola also expressed grief after the tragedy. In a video shared online, Jyotsana appeared emotional and said what happened with Sanchita was heartbreaking.

“She was not mentally fine at that moment. Kabhi-kabhi kisi ko sirf sun lena hi kaafi hota hai. Meri ek mahine se usse baat nahi hui. Jo hua wo accha nahi hua. Wo ab jahan bhi ho, theek ho. Humein mental health ko serious lene ki zarurat hai,” she said. Jyotsana added that sometimes simply listening to someone can make a difference and stressed the need to take mental health seriously. Sanchita’s death has once again sparked conversations around emotional well-being and support systems within families and workplaces.