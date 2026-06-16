Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Sanchita Ugale found dead; Mumbai police investigating circumstances.

Co-star Ujjwal Sharma cited her past relationship difficulties for context.

Close friend Indraxi Kanjilal refuted Sharma's claims, alleging harassment.

Indraxi further accused Sharma of threatening Sanchita over money.

Sanchita Ugale, known for her work in Kumkum Bhagya and Saajan Ghar, was found dead at her residence in Nalasopara, Mumbai. While police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death, fresh allegations made by a close friend have added a new layer of controversy to the case.

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Ujjwal Sharma's Remarks After Sanchita's Death

Soon after reports of Sanchita's death emerged, her Saajan Ghar co-star Ujjwal Sharma spoke to TellyChakkar, rejecting speculation that the two were in a relationship.

According to the publication, Sharma claimed that Sanchita had been involved with someone else and suggested she had been facing personal difficulties linked to a past relationship.

“In fact, she was dating somebody else and was apparently living with that person. I haven't spoken to her in a long time; around two to two-and-a-half months. I am currently in my hometown and have not been in proper contact with her,” he claimed.

He further stated, “She was going through a difficult phase because of her ex-boyfriend, and she was seeking help as well.”

Indraxi Kanjilal Rejects Claims About Sanchita's Personal Life

Actor Indrai Kanjilal, who described herself as being close to Sanchita, strongly disagreed with Sharma's comments while speaking to TellyChakkar.

She said she was disturbed by his remarks and questioned his authority to comment on the late actor's private life. Indraxi also disputed suggestions that Sanchita had been struggling because of a romantic relationship or depression.

Instead, she alleged that Sanchita had endured mental harassment from Sharma during their time working together on Saajan Ghar and that the situation eventually affected her health.

'She Was Being Harassed', Claims Indraxi

Recalling a conversation with Sanchita, Indraxi alleged that the actor had confided in her about difficulties she was facing on the set.

“After Saajan Ghar went on air, I received a call from casting directors who were looking for a new female lead and wanted me to audition. I was surprised because Sanchita was already playing the lead role. That's when I called her, and she narrated the entire ordeal. She told me that she was being harassed by her co-actor, Ujjwal Sharma, and it had begun affecting her health. She didn't want to leave the show, but the trauma left her with no choice,” claimed Indraxi.

Allegations Over Borrowed Money And Threats

Indraxi also made further allegations concerning financial dealings between Sharma and Sanchita.

“Ujjwal had apparently borrowed money from Sanchita and later behaved rudely with her. When she asked him to return the money, he lashed out, humiliated her, and even threatened to hit her. I have screenshots of their chats where he used inappropriate language and insulted her,” said Indraxi.

She told the publication that she had shared screenshots of the alleged conversations with the publication.

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Police Investigation Continues

Reports state that Sanchita was found dead at her residence in Nalasopara at around 7 pm while she was alone. Her father, Machhindra Ugale, has reportedly filed a complaint following her death.

As per reports, police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. Authorities have said that all possible angles are being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

With the probe still underway, the exact circumstances surrounding Sanchita Ugale's death remain unclear. Meanwhile, allegations and counterclaims linked to those who worked with her continue to draw attention as investigators seek to establish the facts.