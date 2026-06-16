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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'She Was Being Harassed': Sanchita Ugale's Death Sparks Fresh Allegations Against Co-Star Ujjwal Sharma

'She Was Being Harassed': Sanchita Ugale's Death Sparks Fresh Allegations Against Co-Star Ujjwal Sharma

Following actor Sanchita Ugale’s death, close friend Indraxi Kanjilal has alleged that the late television actor faced harassment from Saajan Ghar co-star Ujjwal Sharma.

Reported By : Devyani Nautiyal | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 04:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actress Sanchita Ugale found dead; Mumbai police investigating circumstances.
  • Co-star Ujjwal Sharma cited her past relationship difficulties for context.
  • Close friend Indraxi Kanjilal refuted Sharma's claims, alleging harassment.
  • Indraxi further accused Sharma of threatening Sanchita over money.

Sanchita Ugale, known for her work in Kumkum Bhagya and Saajan Ghar, was found dead at her residence in Nalasopara, Mumbai. While police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death, fresh allegations made by a close friend have added a new layer of controversy to the case.

ALSO READ: Sanchita Ugale's Brother Links Death To Sushant Singh Rajput, Shows Last 'It's Again 14 June' Post

Ujjwal Sharma's Remarks After Sanchita's Death

Soon after reports of Sanchita's death emerged, her Saajan Ghar co-star Ujjwal Sharma spoke to TellyChakkar, rejecting speculation that the two were in a relationship.

According to the publication, Sharma claimed that Sanchita had been involved with someone else and suggested she had been facing personal difficulties linked to a past relationship.

“In fact, she was dating somebody else and was apparently living with that person. I haven't spoken to her in a long time; around two to two-and-a-half months. I am currently in my hometown and have not been in proper contact with her,” he claimed.

He further stated, “She was going through a difficult phase because of her ex-boyfriend, and she was seeking help as well.”

Indraxi Kanjilal Rejects Claims About Sanchita's Personal Life

Actor Indrai Kanjilal, who described herself as being close to Sanchita, strongly disagreed with Sharma's comments while speaking to TellyChakkar.

She said she was disturbed by his remarks and questioned his authority to comment on the late actor's private life. Indraxi also disputed suggestions that Sanchita had been struggling because of a romantic relationship or depression.

Instead, she alleged that Sanchita had endured mental harassment from Sharma during their time working together on Saajan Ghar and that the situation eventually affected her health.

'She Was Being Harassed', Claims Indraxi

Recalling a conversation with Sanchita, Indraxi alleged that the actor had confided in her about difficulties she was facing on the set.

“After Saajan Ghar went on air, I received a call from casting directors who were looking for a new female lead and wanted me to audition. I was surprised because Sanchita was already playing the lead role. That's when I called her, and she narrated the entire ordeal. She told me that she was being harassed by her co-actor, Ujjwal Sharma, and it had begun affecting her health. She didn't want to leave the show, but the trauma left her with no choice,” claimed Indraxi.

Allegations Over Borrowed Money And Threats

Indraxi also made further allegations concerning financial dealings between Sharma and Sanchita.

“Ujjwal had apparently borrowed money from Sanchita and later behaved rudely with her. When she asked him to return the money, he lashed out, humiliated her, and even threatened to hit her. I have screenshots of their chats where he used inappropriate language and insulted her,” said Indraxi.

She told the publication that she had shared screenshots of the alleged conversations with the publication.

ALSO READ: Sanchita Ugale’s Co-Star Sorab Bedi Gets Trolled For Saying ‘Pareshan Thi Woh Bechari’, Says ‘Itna Bedil Nahi Hoon’

Police Investigation Continues

Reports state that Sanchita was found dead at her residence in Nalasopara at around 7 pm while she was alone. Her father, Machhindra Ugale, has reportedly filed a complaint following her death.

As per reports, police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. Authorities have said that all possible angles are being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

With the probe still underway, the exact circumstances surrounding Sanchita Ugale's death remain unclear. Meanwhile, allegations and counterclaims linked to those who worked with her continue to draw attention as investigators seek to establish the facts.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the current details surrounding Sanchita Ugale's death?

Sanchita Ugale was found dead at her Nalasopara residence in Mumbai. Police are investigating, having registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and examining all possible angles.

What did co-star Ujjwal Sharma say about Sanchita Ugale after her death?

Sharma denied a relationship with Sanchita, claiming she was dating someone else and living with that person. He suggested she faced personal difficulties related to an ex-boyfriend.

What allegations did Indraxi Kanjilal make about Sanchita Ugale's co-star?

Indraxi Kanjilal alleged Sanchita endured mental harassment from Ujjwal Sharma on set, affecting her health. She also claimed Sharma borrowed money from Sanchita and then threatened her.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Jun 2026 04:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
'Kumkum Bhagya' Sanchita Ugale Sanchita Ugale Death Ujjwal Sharma Indraxi Kanjilal Saajan Ghar
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