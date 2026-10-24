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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ Actress Mawra Hocane Welcomes Baby Boy With Ameer Gilani

‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ Actress Mawra Hocane Welcomes Baby Boy With Ameer Gilani

‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ actress Mawra Hocane and husband Ameer Gilani welcome their first child, a baby boy named Syed Azmar Hussain Kamal Gilani.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 24 Oct 2026 07:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pakistani actors Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani welcomed their son, Syed Azmar.
  • Couple announced birth on social media, Ameer performed traditional Azaan.
  • They married in February 2025, after co-starring in television dramas.

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane and her husband Ameer Gilani have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The couple announced the happy news on social media and revealed their son's name, Syed Azmar Hussain Kamal Gilani. Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, known to Indian audiences for her film Sanam Teri Kasam, has entered a new chapter in her life. The actress and her husband, Ameer Gilani, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

The couple shared the news with their fans on social media, announcing the arrival of their son and revealing his name. The announcement quickly drew congratulatory messages from fans and members of the entertainment industry.

Mawra Hocane And Ameer Gilani Reveal Baby Boy's Name

Mawra and Ameer have named their son Syed Azmar Hussain Kamal Gilani. Ameer shared the joyful announcement online, referring to their newborn as their precious little one and expressing gratitude for the new addition to their family. The name Azmar means “lion”, as explained in the couple's announcement. The news has delighted fans who have followed the actors' relationship and their work together over the years.

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Ameer Gilani Shares Heartwarming Video With Newborn Son

Alongside the announcement, Ameer shared a video from the hospital showing him reciting the Azaan into his newborn son's ears, following a Muslim tradition of welcoming a baby. The couple's announcement received warm wishes from friends, colleagues and followers. Mawra also shared the news with her social media audience, marking the beginning of their journey as parents.

When Did Mawra Hocane And Ameer Gilani Get Married?

Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani tied the knot on February 5, 2025. The two actors had known each other for several years and worked together in Pakistani television dramas, including Sabaat and Neem.

Their on-screen chemistry had attracted attention from viewers, while their relationship remained a subject of public interest before their marriage. With the arrival of their first child, the couple has begun a new chapter together, and fans have been sending their best wishes to the growing family.

Also Read: Karan Wahi On Breakup With Uditi Singh: ‘I Wanted Marriage, But We Weren’t Compatible Enough’

Mawra Hocane's Career 

Mawra Hocane is a Pakistani actress and model who has appeared in several television dramas, including Sabaat, Neem and Aangan. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Harshvardhan Rane in the romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam, released in 2016. The film later gained renewed attention among Indian audiences, helping introduce Mawra to a wider fan base. She has continued to work in Pakistani television and films. Ameer Gilani is also known for his work in Pakistani television, with projects including Sabaat and Neem. The couple's personal and professional journeys have kept them in the spotlight, and the birth of their son marks a special milestone in their lives.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the name of Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani's newborn son?

Their newborn son is named Syed Azmar Hussain Kamal Gilani. The couple announced the happy news on social media.

What does the name Azmar mean?

The name Azmar, chosen by Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani for their son, means “lion” as explained in their announcement.

When did Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani get married?

Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani tied the knot on February 5, 2025. They had known each other for several years and worked together in television dramas.

Which film introduced Mawra Hocane to Indian audiences?

Mawra Hocane was introduced to Indian audiences through her Bollywood debut film

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 24 Oct 2026 07:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mawra Hocane Ameer Gilani Mawra Hocane Baby Sanam Teri Kasam Actress
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