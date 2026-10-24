‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ Actress Mawra Hocane Welcomes Baby Boy With Ameer Gilani

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistani actors Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani welcomed their son, Syed Azmar.

Couple announced birth on social media, Ameer performed traditional Azaan.

They married in February 2025, after co-starring in television dramas.

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane and her husband Ameer Gilani have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The couple announced the happy news on social media and revealed their son's name, Syed Azmar Hussain Kamal Gilani. Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, known to Indian audiences for her film Sanam Teri Kasam, has entered a new chapter in her life. The actress and her husband, Ameer Gilani, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

The couple shared the news with their fans on social media, announcing the arrival of their son and revealing his name. The announcement quickly drew congratulatory messages from fans and members of the entertainment industry.

Mawra Hocane And Ameer Gilani Reveal Baby Boy's Name

Mawra and Ameer have named their son Syed Azmar Hussain Kamal Gilani. Ameer shared the joyful announcement online, referring to their newborn as their precious little one and expressing gratitude for the new addition to their family. The name Azmar means “lion”, as explained in the couple's announcement. The news has delighted fans who have followed the actors' relationship and their work together over the years.

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Ameer Gilani Shares Heartwarming Video With Newborn Son

Alongside the announcement, Ameer shared a video from the hospital showing him reciting the Azaan into his newborn son's ears, following a Muslim tradition of welcoming a baby. The couple's announcement received warm wishes from friends, colleagues and followers. Mawra also shared the news with her social media audience, marking the beginning of their journey as parents.

Ameer Gilani and Mawra Hocane have been blessed with a baby boy, whom they have named Syed Azmar Hussain Kamal Gilani. #AmeerGilani #MawraHocane #SocialDiaryMagOfficial https://t.co/9E84OmcUGv — Weekly Social Diary (@SocialDiaryMagz) October 23, 2026

When Did Mawra Hocane And Ameer Gilani Get Married?

Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani tied the knot on February 5, 2025. The two actors had known each other for several years and worked together in Pakistani television dramas, including Sabaat and Neem.

Their on-screen chemistry had attracted attention from viewers, while their relationship remained a subject of public interest before their marriage. With the arrival of their first child, the couple has begun a new chapter together, and fans have been sending their best wishes to the growing family.

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Mawra Hocane's Career

Mawra Hocane is a Pakistani actress and model who has appeared in several television dramas, including Sabaat, Neem and Aangan. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Harshvardhan Rane in the romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam, released in 2016. The film later gained renewed attention among Indian audiences, helping introduce Mawra to a wider fan base. She has continued to work in Pakistani television and films. Ameer Gilani is also known for his work in Pakistani television, with projects including Sabaat and Neem. The couple's personal and professional journeys have kept them in the spotlight, and the birth of their son marks a special milestone in their lives.