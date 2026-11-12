ABP SuperfastDiwali 2026India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSamreen Kaur's Engagement To Arshdeep Singh Brings Back Dating Rumours With Ashish Chanchlani

Samreen Kaur's Engagement To Arshdeep Singh Brings Back Dating Rumours With Ashish Chanchlani

Samreen Kaur's relationship with Arshdeep Singh has revived interest in her past friendship with YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, who was once frequently linked to her.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 12 Nov 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Samreen Kaur and Ashish Chanchlani collaborations fueled dating speculation.
  • They consistently maintained a close friendship, denying romantic involvement.
  • Their frequent online interactions reportedly diminished around 2023.
  • Samreen's engagement to Arshdeep Singh revived old relationship rumors.

Model and actress Samreen Kaur and popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani were once frequently linked on social media, with their collaborations and friendly interactions fuelling speculation about their relationship. While fans wondered whether the two were dating, they maintained that they shared a close friendship. Now, old rumours about their equation have resurfaced following reports of Samreen's engagement to Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh.

ALSO READ | Jailer 2 OTT Release: Rajinikanth's Blockbuster Now Streaming On Prime Video, Check Details

Samreen Kaur And Ashish Chanchlani's Friendship

Samreen and Ashish were often seen collaborating on social media content around 2022 and 2023. Their on-screen chemistry and frequent appearances together led fans to speculate that there was more to their bond than friendship. However, the two reportedly maintained that they were close friends. Neither publicly confirmed being in a romantic relationship, despite the continued interest in their personal lives.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NAUGHTYWORLD (@naughtyworld)

Why Did Samreen Kaur And Ashish Chanchlani Drift Apart?

Their online interactions reportedly became less frequent around 2023, leading to further speculation about their equation. According to reports, the two gradually drifted apart due to personal reasons. Samreen later reportedly acknowledged that their personal equation had changed, while maintaining that there was mutual respect between them. However, neither has publicly shared extensive details about what led to the change in their friendship.

Old Rumours Resurface After Samreen Kaur's Engagement

Samreen Kaur's reported engagement to Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh has brought renewed attention to her past association with Ashish Chanchlani. Social media users have revisited their old collaborations and interactions, bringing back discussions about the dating rumours that once surrounded them. While their past connection continues to attract online interest, the two have not publicly confirmed a romantic relationship. Their association remains one that fans have largely discussed through their social media appearances and collaborations.

ALSO READ | Jackie Shroff Maintains Silence When Asked About Son Tiger's Firing Incident At 'Kaali Kheti' Trailer Launch

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the nature of Samreen Kaur and Ashish Chanchlani's relationship?

They were frequently linked on social media due to collaborations, leading fans to speculate they were dating. However, both maintained they shared a close friendship and never publicly confirmed a romantic relationship.

Why did Samreen Kaur and Ashish Chanchlani reportedly drift apart?

Their online interactions became less frequent around 2023, and they reportedly drifted apart due to personal reasons. Samreen acknowledged a change in their personal equation but maintained mutual respect.

What caused old rumors about Samreen Kaur and Ashish Chanchlani to resurface?

Rumors resurfaced following reports of Samreen Kaur's engagement to Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh. This brought renewed attention to her past association with Ashish Chanchlani.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 12 Nov 2026 05:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ashish Chanchlani Samreen Kaur Arshdeep Singh Engagement Samreen Kaur Ashish Chanchlani Relationship Samreen Kaur Arshdeep Singh Samreen Kaur Dating Rumours
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
'Leave Children Out Of It': Vivian Dsena Backs Mahhi Vij, Slams Bigg Boss 20 Contestants For Targeting Daughter Tara
'Leave Children Out Of It': Vivian Dsena Backs Mahhi Vij, Slams Bigg Boss 20 Contestants For Targeting Daughter Tara
Celebrities
Cartoon Network Announces 'New Looney Tunes' Premiere; Series Begin THIS November
Cartoon Network Announces 'New Looney Tunes' Premiere; Series Begin THIS November
Celebrities
Monalisa, Akshara Singh, Amrapali Dubey And More Bhojpuri Stars' Saree Looks To Bookmark For Chhath Puja
Monalisa, Akshara Singh, Amrapali Dubey And More Bhojpuri Stars' Saree Looks To Bookmark For Chhath Puja
Celebrities
Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa Receives Bomb Threat Again; Email Also Names Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai Concert
Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa Receives Bomb Threat Again; Email Also Names Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai Concert
Advertisement

Videos

Owaisi Questions: Asaduddin Owaisi Demands List of 1.27 Crore Deleted Voter Names
Political Challenge: Chandrashekhar Azad Announces Plans to Contest All 403 UP Assembly Seats
New Alliance: Owaisi and Chandrashekhar Announce Samajik Parivartan Morcha in UP
CM Candidate: Chandrashekhar Azad Named Chief Ministerial Face of Samajik Parivartan Morcha
Political Shakeup: New Dalit-Muslim Alliance Prepares to Change UP's Political Equations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget