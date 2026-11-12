They were frequently linked on social media due to collaborations, leading fans to speculate they were dating. However, both maintained they shared a close friendship and never publicly confirmed a romantic relationship.
Samreen Kaur's Engagement To Arshdeep Singh Brings Back Dating Rumours With Ashish Chanchlani
Samreen Kaur's relationship with Arshdeep Singh has revived interest in her past friendship with YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, who was once frequently linked to her.
- Samreen Kaur and Ashish Chanchlani collaborations fueled dating speculation.
- They consistently maintained a close friendship, denying romantic involvement.
- Their frequent online interactions reportedly diminished around 2023.
- Samreen's engagement to Arshdeep Singh revived old relationship rumors.
Model and actress Samreen Kaur and popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani were once frequently linked on social media, with their collaborations and friendly interactions fuelling speculation about their relationship. While fans wondered whether the two were dating, they maintained that they shared a close friendship. Now, old rumours about their equation have resurfaced following reports of Samreen's engagement to Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh.
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Samreen Kaur And Ashish Chanchlani's Friendship
Samreen and Ashish were often seen collaborating on social media content around 2022 and 2023. Their on-screen chemistry and frequent appearances together led fans to speculate that there was more to their bond than friendship. However, the two reportedly maintained that they were close friends. Neither publicly confirmed being in a romantic relationship, despite the continued interest in their personal lives.
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Why Did Samreen Kaur And Ashish Chanchlani Drift Apart?
Their online interactions reportedly became less frequent around 2023, leading to further speculation about their equation. According to reports, the two gradually drifted apart due to personal reasons. Samreen later reportedly acknowledged that their personal equation had changed, while maintaining that there was mutual respect between them. However, neither has publicly shared extensive details about what led to the change in their friendship.
Old Rumours Resurface After Samreen Kaur's Engagement
Samreen Kaur's reported engagement to Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh has brought renewed attention to her past association with Ashish Chanchlani. Social media users have revisited their old collaborations and interactions, bringing back discussions about the dating rumours that once surrounded them. While their past connection continues to attract online interest, the two have not publicly confirmed a romantic relationship. Their association remains one that fans have largely discussed through their social media appearances and collaborations.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was the nature of Samreen Kaur and Ashish Chanchlani's relationship?
Why did Samreen Kaur and Ashish Chanchlani reportedly drift apart?
Their online interactions became less frequent around 2023, and they reportedly drifted apart due to personal reasons. Samreen acknowledged a change in their personal equation but maintained mutual respect.
What caused old rumors about Samreen Kaur and Ashish Chanchlani to resurface?
Rumors resurfaced following reports of Samreen Kaur's engagement to Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh. This brought renewed attention to her past association with Ashish Chanchlani.