Sameera Reddy Shares Banana Stem & Dal Curry Recipe, Calls It A Powerhouse For Gut Health

Sameera Reddy Shares Banana Stem & Dal Curry Recipe, Calls It A Powerhouse For Gut Health

Actress Sameera Reddy shares an easy banana stem and dal curry recipe, highlighting its benefits for gut health, digestion, hormonal balance, and weight management.

By : IANS | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 05:30 PM (IST)

Actress Sameera Reddy has shared another healthy yet yummy recipe for the banana stem & dal curry, which, according to her, is highly beneficial for gut health.

In order to make this curry, one needs the following ingredients - 1 banana stem (cleaned, finely chopped & soaked), ¼ cup dal (toor or moong), Curry leaves, 1 tsp turmeric, Mustard seeds, Ghee (for tempering), ½ cup fresh grated coconut, 1 green chilli, ⁠1 kashmiri chilli, 1 tsp whole jeera, and Salt to taste.

First of all, pressure cook the banana stem and dal together, along with some turmeric and salt. While it is advisable to wait for 6 whistles, it depends on the tenderness of the stem.

Next, grind some coconut, along with green chilli and jeera, and turn it into a smooth paste.

After that, heat the ghee, and add some spluttered mustard seeds, Kashmiri chilli, and curry leaves to it for tempering. Add the tadka to the cooked banana stem-dal mixture. Lastly, mix all this in the coconut paste and boil it for a few minutes until well combined.

The 'De Dana Dan' actress also spelled out the benefits of this curry in the caption that read, "Rich in fiber & iron – helps reduce fatigue

• Supports hormonal balance

• Excellent for gut health & detox

• Helps reduce bloating & water retention

• Aids weight management

• Supports menstrual health

• Helps regulate blood sugar

• Promotes calm mood & digestion (sic)".

Towards the end of her post, Sameera also informed that the fibrous strings from the banana stem that may remain after cooking must be removed and not be consumed, as they can be difficult to digest.

"Removing them helps keep the curry light, smooth, and gut-friendly, she added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Dec 2025 05:30 PM (IST)
