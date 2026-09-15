Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lyricist Sameer Anjaan criticized current Hindi film music trends.

He cited recreated songs, compromising original essence and lyrics.

Sameer linked Arijit Singh's exit to music's monotony.

He slammed Dhurandhar, launching his own music channel.

Sameer Anjaan, the lyricist behind memorable songs such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Mein, has voiced his concerns about the current state of Hindi film music. He criticised the trend of recreating old songs and took a dig at Aditya Dhar’s spy-action thriller Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar 2 for “destroying” the essence of old songs by using them in the film. Sameer also shared his thoughts on Arijit Singh’s decision to step away from playback singing.

‘They Remade Dilbar, Gave It Vulgar Lines’

In a recent conversation with Komal Nahta on his podcast Game Changers of India, Sameer discussed how Hindi film music has evolved over the years. He said that while recreating older songs can have its advantages, the process often goes wrong when the essence of the original is compromised.

“The fact is that you cannot stop inventions. However, that is not the problem. Recreating a song has both pros and cons. Like when they remade my ‘Dilbar’ song, it got reintroduced to Gen Z. They gave the song a new groove and a voice. However, the problem starts when, while recreating a song, you ignore the original lyricist even when they are available and give the writing work to someone else, who then gives vulgar lines unrelated to the word ‘Dilbar’. They are insulting the literature. If you can improve something, please do. But don’t play with something to spoil the original.”

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Sameer further suggested that the industry should have a system requiring filmmakers and music-makers to seek permission from the original lyricist when recreating a song.

Why Did Arijit Singh Quit Playback Singing?

During the conversation, Sameer also spoke about Arijit Singh, who announced his decision to retire from playback singing earlier this year. According to Sameer, the lack of variety in contemporary music may have contributed to the singer’s decision.

Sameer said, “You have decided that you have to work with new people. What is happening with the new people? Arijit Singh became so fed up that he left the industry. He said, ‘I don’t want to do this anymore; enough is enough.’ The same monotony, the same kind of songs. The sound of every song is the same.”

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When asked why he believed Arijit chose to step away from playback singing, Sameer explained, “He realised that if I continue doing this, I will become monotonous too. Because he wasn’t getting any variety. And all the singers who are being followed are singing in the same way. Anyone who is sensible would leave.”

‘Dhurandhar Made Things Even Worse…’

Sameer also expressed disappointment with the way music has been used in recent films, specifically referring to Dhurandhar. He revealed that he has launched his own music company and channel, where he is now focusing on creating music that he believes has stronger lyrical and emotional value.

“I have started my own music company and channel. Now I am working day and night for my channel. I am making songs today that have poetry and a connection; there is nothing meaningless about them. On top of that, Dhurandhar made things even worse. They took the music and pushed it into the background,” he said.

Sameer Anjaan’s Popular Songs

Over his decades-long career, the 68-year-old lyricist has penned numerous songs that continue to remain popular among audiences. His best-known works include ‘Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Mein’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, ‘Nazar Ke Saamne’, ‘Tere Naam Humne Kiya Hai’, ‘Ghoonghat Ki Aad Se Dilbar Ka’ and ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, among several others.