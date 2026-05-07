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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSambhavna Seth Opens Up About IVF Struggles In Latest Video | WATCH

Sambhavna Seth Opens Up About IVF Struggles In Latest Video | WATCH

Sambhavna Seth, who is expecting her first child via surrogacy, shared her latest concern about preparing the baby’s room, while also opening up about her long and difficult IVF journey.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 07 May 2026 02:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Seth faced years of IVF struggles and miscarriages.

Sambhavna Seth and her writer-husband Avinash Dwivedi recently announced that they are set to become parents through surrogacy. The couple shared the emotional news through an Instagram post, after which fans and celebrities flooded them with congratulatory messages.

Now, as the couple prepares to welcome their baby, they have revealed a new concern in their latest vlog.

Sambhavna Seth Opens Up About IVF Struggles

In the vlog, Avinash was seen discussing plans for their baby’s room with Sambhavna. He said that they now need to figure out how the baby’s room will be designed, who will handle it, and how everything will be planned.

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Avinash admitted that neither of them has any experience with these things and suggested talking to friends who recently became parents for guidance. Responding to this, Sambhavna said that since it is just the two of them handling everything, they are also trying to understand how to manage it all.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnasethofficial)

Sambhavna Wants Help From Gauahar Khan

Sambhavna further revealed that Gauahar Khan had called her recently and she plans to take parenting advice from her.

She said Gauahar recently became a mother herself, so she would be able to guide them about what needs to be done and how to prepare for the baby.

Sambhavna Seth’s dream of becoming a mother is finally coming true after years of struggles. During a previous conversation with Hauterrfly, the actress had opened up about her difficult IVF journey and multiple miscarriages.

She revealed that she had suffered several miscarriages over the years and had tried IVF seven times during her 10-year marriage. Sambhavna also shared that she had frozen her eggs even before marriage.

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Talking about the process, she said it was physically and emotionally painful. She explained that the treatment involved multiple injections over several days, hormonal changes, weight gain, and mental stress.

Sambhavna also said that despite all the medical efforts, she believes that everything ultimately happens according to God’s will.

Sambhavna Seth And Avinash Dwivedi’s Love Story

Sambhavna and Avinash dated for some time before getting married in 2016. The two first met on the reality show Dance Sangram, where Sambhavna was a judge and Avinash was a contestant.

Although Sambhavna’s mother was initially hesitant about the relationship, she later agreed to their marriage.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What challenges did Sambhavna Seth face in her journey to motherhood?

Sambhavna has struggled with her dream of becoming a mother, undergoing IVF seven times and experiencing multiple miscarriages over 10 years of marriage. She also froze her eggs before marriage.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 07 May 2026 02:21 PM (IST)
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Sambhavna Seth Avinash Dwivedi
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