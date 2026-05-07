Sambhavna Seth Opens Up About IVF Struggles In Latest Video | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Seth faced years of IVF struggles and miscarriages.

Sambhavna Seth and her writer-husband Avinash Dwivedi recently announced that they are set to become parents through surrogacy. The couple shared the emotional news through an Instagram post, after which fans and celebrities flooded them with congratulatory messages.

Now, as the couple prepares to welcome their baby, they have revealed a new concern in their latest vlog.

Sambhavna Seth Opens Up About IVF Struggles

In the vlog, Avinash was seen discussing plans for their baby’s room with Sambhavna. He said that they now need to figure out how the baby’s room will be designed, who will handle it, and how everything will be planned.

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Avinash admitted that neither of them has any experience with these things and suggested talking to friends who recently became parents for guidance. Responding to this, Sambhavna said that since it is just the two of them handling everything, they are also trying to understand how to manage it all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnasethofficial)

Sambhavna Wants Help From Gauahar Khan

Sambhavna further revealed that Gauahar Khan had called her recently and she plans to take parenting advice from her.

She said Gauahar recently became a mother herself, so she would be able to guide them about what needs to be done and how to prepare for the baby.

Sambhavna Seth’s dream of becoming a mother is finally coming true after years of struggles. During a previous conversation with Hauterrfly, the actress had opened up about her difficult IVF journey and multiple miscarriages.

She revealed that she had suffered several miscarriages over the years and had tried IVF seven times during her 10-year marriage. Sambhavna also shared that she had frozen her eggs even before marriage.

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Talking about the process, she said it was physically and emotionally painful. She explained that the treatment involved multiple injections over several days, hormonal changes, weight gain, and mental stress.

Sambhavna also said that despite all the medical efforts, she believes that everything ultimately happens according to God’s will.

Sambhavna Seth And Avinash Dwivedi’s Love Story

Sambhavna and Avinash dated for some time before getting married in 2016. The two first met on the reality show Dance Sangram, where Sambhavna was a judge and Avinash was a contestant.

Although Sambhavna’s mother was initially hesitant about the relationship, she later agreed to their marriage.