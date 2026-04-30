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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSambhavna Seth, Aviinash Dwivedii Announce Pregnancy After 10-Year Wait And 4 Miscarriages

Sambhavna Seth, Aviinash Dwivedii Announce Pregnancy After 10-Year Wait And 4 Miscarriages

Sambhavna Seth and her husband Aviinash Dwivedi have announced their pregnancy through a cute Instagram post.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 04:06 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actress Sambhavna Seth and husband expect first child via surrogacy.
  • Couple announced pregnancy after ten years of marriage.
  • Seth previously endured multiple miscarriages and IVF struggles.
  • Seth expressed concern over potential medical negligence during pregnancies.

Bhojpuri and TV actress Sambhavna Seth and her husband Aviinash Dwivedi are set to welcome a baby into their lives as the couple is expecting after 10 years of marriage through surrogacy. The actress shared the joyful news with fans on social media.

Sambhavna, Aviinash Pregnancy Announcement

In her pregnancy announcement post, Seth wrote, “We are pregnant.” She added, “Our most beautiful story is now in production, through love, hope, and surrogacy. Countdown begins.”

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Along with the announcement, she also shared a series of pictures. The first shows the couple holding a placard that reads, “We are pregnant.” The second image features baby shoes, while the third shows their pet dog alongside the sonogram of their baby.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnasethofficial)

Sambhavna Seth’s Painful Journey To Embrace Motherhood

However, did you know that her journey to motherhood has been extremely difficult, involving a long struggle and many painful experiences?

The news comes as a relief not only to the couple but also to their family and fans, as Sambhavna had been trying to conceive for a long time. She also underwent IVF treatment and endured the pain of miscarriages and multiple injections.

In one of her vlogs, Sambhavna Seth revealed that she was three months pregnant and was going to share the good news with fans on December 18, 2024. But that day turned out to be the worst day of her life.

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Her husband Aviinash Dwivedi said in the vlog that doctors had initially said there could be twins and everything looked fine, including strong heartbeats. However, later scans revealed that they had lost the baby.

He added that doctors were shocked as everything had seemed normal earlier, and they had been very excited about the possibility of twins.

Later, Sambhavna shared that she had to undergo an abortion as it was not safe for her body. She also revealed that she had received around 65 injections during the entire process, which was extremely painful, but she endured it happily for her child. On Gauahar Khan’s podcast, she also spoke about her miscarriage, saying they were extremely excited as they were just about to announce the pregnancy.

She recalled waking up one night in panic and seeing heavy bleeding, realising something was wrong. Although initial scans showed everything was fine, the baby had already stopped developing.

Sambhavna also claimed that despite repeated complications, doctors initially kept assuring her that everything was normal, and she believes negligence played a role in her miscarriages.

She further revealed that she has faced the pain of miscarriage not once or twice, but four times.

Sambhavna Seth married her long-time boyfriend Aviinash Dwivedi on July 14, 2016, after dating for five years. The actress is seven years older than her husband.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How are Sambhavna Seth and Aviinash Dwivedi expecting a baby?

Sambhavna Seth and Aviinash Dwivedi are expecting their first child through surrogacy after 10 years of marriage.

Has Sambhavna Seth faced difficulties in her journey to motherhood?

Yes, Sambhavna has undergone IVF treatment, experienced multiple miscarriages, and received numerous injections over a long period.

How many times has Sambhavna Seth experienced a miscarriage?

Sambhavna Seth has experienced the pain of miscarriage four times.

When did Sambhavna Seth and Aviinash Dwivedi get married?

Sambhavna Seth and Aviinash Dwivedi got married on July 14, 2016.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Apr 2026 04:06 PM (IST)
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Instagram Sambhavna Seth Aviinash Dwivedii
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