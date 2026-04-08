Samay Raina Trends Online As He Announces India’s Got Latent Season 2

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Comedian Samay Raina recently released his comedy special Still Alive on YouTube after he was forced to shut down India’s Got Latent. The special came shortly after he shared a teaser on April 5, which featured a montage of clips from India’s Got Latent along with what ensued following Ranveer Allahbadia’s joke. Now, Raina has announced Season 2 of his much-loved show, leaving fans excited. Social media users have also been sharing short clips from his comedy special, where he spoke about the difficult phase in his life and how he managed to overcome it.

Samay Raina Is Trending Online

Samay Raina’s comedy special dropped over a year after the Latent controversy, and as expected, fans excitedly flocked to their favourite social media platforms - Reddit, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and even more not mentioned here - to drop the favourite part from the video, which is over an hour long.

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One X user wrote, “Samay Raina’s latest, ‘Still Alive’, is the best commentary on discourse in India. Marketed as comedy, narrated as a reality check.”

“Samay Raina crying while narrating what happened during Latent controversy,” wrote another while resharing the video.

“Samay Raina Still Alive is on YouTube. Whether you love Samay or Hate Samay ..... I saw this LIVE and I would say do watch if you can. He talks about the most important lessons of life he learnt during his lowest phase & they're brilliant,” wrote activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj on X.

Yet another post on social media read, “Samay Raina ROASTED B Praak, Mukesh Khanna and Sunil Pal all at once.” It was complete with a video of Samay Raina.

India’s Got Latent 2

Samay Raina, while uploading the video for his fans on YouTube, wrote, “Samay Raina is back after a year. Watch Samay Raina's debut standup comedy special - Still Alive.” In his comedy special, he announced the second season of India’s Got Latent.

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“The question about India’s Got Latent… people keep asking me whether the show will return. I have thought about it a lot. I don’t think my show could have ended at such a high point,” Samay Raina said, as the audience burst into laughter.

He then added, “Let me rephrase that. I don’t think the first season of my show could have ended at such a high point.”

Soon after, Balraj Singh Ghai, the owner of Habitat, along with well-known bouncer Amin Khan, appeared on stage.

Samay hugged Balraj and fist-bumped Amin before adding, “I will bring the show back, brother… because I really enjoyed doing it. As long as I am in this world, I just want to have fun. I want to do a completely wild show. What you see on the internet now is a cut, very clean version. I want to do a wild show.”

Samay Raina Meets Anupam Kher

Yesterday, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher shared a post for Samay Raina after the comedian went to meet him. He also appreciated his sense of humour and comedic timing.

“Samay Raina came to meet me with his wonderful parents, Pushkar ji and Sweety ji. Such warmth, such grace… a truly beautiful Kashmiri Pandit family. Samay, on screen, is sharp, funny and brilliant. But off-screen, he was like a protective son. There is something very endearing about that quality,” read a part of Kher’s long social media post for him.

He added, “At just 28, his timing and sense of humour are outstanding. I genuinely feel he is a genius…. Well ALMOST! All bad patches take us back to reflect! To pause. And if we take it as a Lesson Of Life, then we are unstoppable!”

He also said that during their meeting, the two tried to crack jokes. “I failed. Then he failed. How HUMAN! And that’s when I was reminded - life is not about getting it right all the time. It is about failing, laughing, getting up again… and enjoying the journey.”

He also promised the family that he would introduce them to his mother on their next visit to Mumbai.