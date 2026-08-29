Samay Raina Teases Rakhi Sawant On India’s Got Latent 2, Responds To ‘Filtered’ Claims | WATCH

Samay Raina has responded to viewers who feel India’s Got Latent Season 2 has lost the unfiltered edge associated with its first season. At the end of the latest episode, the comedian acknowledged the criticism while teasing what appears to be a more controversial upcoming instalment. A preview showed Samay addressing the audience before introducing Rakhi Sawant on stage, with another masked woman also seen approaching. The comments come as the show continues its return after a year-long break triggered by the controversy surrounding Season 1. Meanwhile, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani has urged viewers to understand the circumstances behind the comeback.

Samay Raina Responds To ‘Not The Same’ Claims

The fifth episode of India’s Got Latent 2 ended with a preview labelled “Next episode for the OG Latent fans”, giving viewers a glimpse of the upcoming episode. In the preview, Samay addressed the criticism surrounding the new season. He said, “I started Latent again after so much difficulty. Toh maine thoda halka haath rakha shuru shuru ke 2-3 episode main. Haina? Toh log keh rahe hain, ‘Voh baat nahi nahi rahi (So, I took it a bit easy in the first two or three episodes, you know? And now people are saying, It’s just not the same anymore)."

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The preview then shifted to Samay introducing Rakhi Sawant. He said, "Make some noise for Rakhi Sawant," as the audience cheered. A woman wearing a mask was also seen walking towards the stage, although her identity was not revealed in the clip. The teaser has given fans plenty to speculate about, particularly after viewers questioned whether the second season was more restrained than its predecessor.

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Ashish Chanchlani Defends The New Season

Ashish Chanchlani previously addressed the criticism over the show's changed tone after the first episode of Season 2, which featured Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

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The YouTuber explained on social media that the team had faced significant legal difficulties following the first season's controversy. He wrote, “For people saying Latent is too filtered or has lost its charm and shit… Just remember we had to fight a year-long legal battle where we promised to stay in line and make sure history doesn’t repeat itself. It was almost an uncertainty that this show would come back."

Chanchlani also credited Samay with bringing the programme back despite the difficulties. “But somehow @maisamayhoon made sure he brought it back for y’all. He has fought countless battles behind the scenes. It was an uphill, almost impossible pipe dream for S2 to even exist. Kabhi kabhi kuch cheeze karni padti hai… So please support karo usko aur enjoy karo," he concluded.

His comments came amid debate among viewers over whether the show's second season should be as provocative as Season 1.

Why India’s Got Latent Went Off Air

The first season became the subject of intense controversy after a remark made by Ranveer Allahbadia during an episode went viral. The backlash led to police complaints and FIRs involving Allahbadia, Samay Raina and other people associated with the programme.

Following the controversy, Samay removed the Season 1 episodes from his YouTube channel. India’s Got Latent subsequently returned with its second season after a break of around a year. Season 2 has therefore arrived under considerably more scrutiny. While some viewers want the earlier format and tone back, the makers have had to operate within the circumstances created by the legal dispute.

The upcoming episode, with Rakhi Sawant teased in the preview, could offer viewers a clearer indication of how far Samay intends to push the format in the new season.