Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Comedian Samay Raina humorously referenced Govinda's rumored affair with Komal.

Krushna Abhishek warned Samay against further jokes about his uncle.

Ashish Solanki recalled Govinda's past incident of accidentally shooting himself.

Rumors about Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar's relationship continue circulating.

Comedian Samay Raina is back with a new episode of India's Got Latent Season 2, featuring Ashish Solanki, Krushna Abhishek, Huma Qureshi and Balraj Ghai on the panel. During his introduction of Krushna, Samay made a cheeky remark about his relationship with uncle Govinda, taking an apparent dig at the actor's rumoured affair with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. Although Samay didn't mention her by name, his comment appeared to allude to the speculation surrounding Govinda's personal life.

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'Ab Jaisa Unka Chal Raha Hai...'

While introducing Krushna, Samay joked about how his identity had changed over the years, saying, "You've really come a long way, pehle ye jaane jaate the 'Govinda ka bhanja' karke...ab jaisa unka chal raha hai, an woh bolte hain 'Mai Krushna ka mama hu'." [You've really come a long way. Earlier, people knew him as 'Govinda's nephew'. Now, given how things are going for him, he says, 'I am Krishna's uncle.]

Krushna played along with the joke and replied, "Bahut time baad sulah huyi hai, fir jhagda ho jaega." [It's been a long time since we reconciled. If we do this, we'll end up fighting again.]

He then cautioned Samay against making further remarks about Govinda, adding, "Mai bol raha hu mama ke baare mai kuch mat bol Samay, kyuki agar woh saamne aa gaye, toh tujhe unke pairon mai girke maafi maangni padegi, aur tujhe pata hai woh goli kaha chalate hain." [I'm telling you, Samay, don't say anything about Mama. Because if he comes face-to-face with you, you'll have to fall at his feet and apologise. And you know where he fires his bullets.]

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Ashish Solanki Brings Up Govinda's Accidental Shooting Incident

The conversation then shifted to an incident involving Govinda, who reportedly shot himself in the leg while cleaning his gun. Picking up on Krushna's remark, Ashish Solanki laughed and responded, "Apne pairon pe." [On his legs]

Samay, who appeared unaware of the incident, asked why Govinda had done that. Ashish then turned towards fellow panelist Huma Qureshi and made another joke, saying, "Toxic dekhke nikle the." [He had just come out after watching 'Toxic']

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Govinda And Komal Rani Swarnkar Dating Rumours

Speculation surrounding Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar has been doing the rounds for some time, but neither has confirmed reports of a romantic relationship. The rumours have also emerged alongside reports of differences between the actor and his wife, Sunita Ahuja.

The two were reportedly spotted together at an airport a few months ago, where Govinda introduced Komal to photographers. Their appearance soon sparked conversations about a possible relationship.

More recently, Govinda and Komal were reportedly seen at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja pandal during the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. Komal was noticed wearing sindoor as they exited the venue, prompting further discussion and speculation on social media.