Comedian Samay Raina is back with the second season of India’s Got Latent, and the show has already been generating plenty of buzz online. The latest season has now moved to Netflix, with Varun Dhawan appearing in the first Netflix-exclusive episode alongside other special guests. During the episode, Varun found himself at the centre of a hilarious moment when Samay copied the actor’s familiar side-smile, an expression that has become popular through his films. Varun played along and even joined the performance. The actor also recently faced Samay’s dry humour over his song ‘Wow’, resulting in another funny exchange between the two.

Varun Dhawan Joins Samay Raina’s Act

During the episode, Varun asked a contestant to perform an act. When the contestant sought an idea, someone on the panel jokingly suggested that he could perform the act himself, prompting laughter from everyone. Varun took the joke in good humour and then called Samay over, suggesting that the comedian join the performance. Samay proposed that the two pretend to be three different animals, before deciding to begin with Varun himself.

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Instead of doing an animal impression, Samay recreated Varun’s recognisable side-smile. The expression drew laughter from the audience, while Varun also joined in and smiled along with him.

Varun Praises Samay’s Unpredictable Comedy

The episode marks India’s Got Latent’s first Netflix-exclusive instalment featuring Varun and other guests. Speaking about his appearance, Varun said, "Comedy is a genre I love performing and enjoy watching as well. Samay's brand of comedy is so unpredictable that I wanted to experience it live. I had a great time, and hopefully everyone on Netflix enjoys this special as much as I did."

Varun and Samay have also been interacting on social media. Recently, Varun shared a video with the comedian on his Instagram Stories while promoting his song ‘Wow’ from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The song, sung by Harrdy Sandhu and Kiran Bajwa, has been used widely in social media videos and dance reels. However, Samay was not particularly impressed when Varun began singing it.

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Samay Raina’s ‘Good Song’ Dig At Varun

In the video, Varun was seen singing the track before Samay interrupted him with a blunt remark: “Aise nahi chalega gaana yaar (This will not work).” Varun appeared surprised and asked, “Why? I thought songs like this work.”

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Samay replied, “Accha gaana banao, apne aap chalega yaar (Make a good song, it will work itself).” Varun then responded, “S**t yaar, mujhe laga chal hi jaata aise (I thought it would work).” On the work front, Varun was last seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which marked another collaboration with his father, filmmaker David Dhawan. The film also featured Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde and was released in theatres on June 5.