Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raina has a history of dark comedy controversies.

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina, widely known for his unfiltered and edgy brand of humour, has once again found himself in the middle of a massive storm. The comedian is currently facing intense internet backlash for a highly controversial joke made during the latest episode of his smash-hit YouTube reality show, India's Got Latent Season 2. Accused of stereotyping and mocking the Muslim community for cheap laughs, the viral clip has now drawn the fierce ire of prominent religious leaders, with senior Deobandi cleric Maulana Qari Ishaq Gora publicly demanding strict legal accountability.

The 'Cousin Means Husband' Remark

The uproar erupted over a segment featuring a contestant named Bhagyashree Tarke, who appeared on the talent show playing a fictional theatrical persona named 'Salma Deewani'. During their interaction on stage, Samay asked who had accompanied her to the venue. The contestant replied that she had come with her cousin, who lives in Mumbai.

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Following this, guest judge and Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi innocently enquired, "Which cousin?" Seizing the moment, Samay instantly delivered the punchline: Are Husband (Her Husband). While the remark prompted loud laughter from the studio audience and the celebrity judging panel, it did not sit well with netizens, who slammed the comedian for reinforcing insensitive stereotypes regarding marriages within the Muslim community.

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'Insaan Ko Apne Alfaaz Tolne Chahiye'

Reacting sharply to the widely circulated clip, Maulana Qari Ishaq Gora, a prominent Deobandi cleric and patron of Saharanpur's Jamiat Dawat-ul-Muslimeen, strongly condemned the comedian's conduct. Expressing his deep displeasure over the normalisation of such mockery on public platforms, the religious leader called for immediate police intervention.

Speaking in Urdu, the cleric stated furiously, "Dekhiye, humare desh mein kuch comedians is hadh tak pahunch gaye hain ki unhe khud nahi pata hota ki wo kya bol rahe hain aur kitni hadh paar kar rahe hain (Look, some comedians in our country have reached a point where they don't even know what they are saying and how far they are crossing the line)."

Issuing a stern warning regarding the comedian's careless humour, he further added, "Is comedian ko apni pichli controversies bhi yaad rakhni chahiye ki wo kin vivadon mein raha hai. Insaan ko kuch bhi bolne se pehle apne alfaaz tolne chahiye (This comedian should remember his previous controversies. A person should weigh their words before speaking anything)."

Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh: On comedian Samay Raina's show, Jamiat Dawat-ul-Muslimeen patron and Deobandi cleric Maulana Qari Ishaq Gora says, "Information was received that there is a comedian, and this comedian has been in controversies before as well, whose name is Samay Raina. He was doing a comedy show, and in that, a woman came whose name is stated to be Salma. And that woman says that she has come with her cousin. So on that, he makes a sarcastic remark in a joking manner, saying, "Cousin, meaning husband?" Look, some comedians in our country have reached a point where they don't even know what they are saying and how far they are crossing the line. This comedian should remember his previous controversies as well, as to which controversies he has been involved in..." — IANS (@ians_india) November 14, 2026

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A History Of Dark Comedy And Backlash

This is certainly not the first time Samay Raina's dark comedy has landed him in hot water. The comedian has routinely sparked outrage for crossing the line. In the past, a highly insensitive tweet he made regarding abortion triggered a massive storm on X (formerly Twitter), leading to widespread condemnation and loud calls for his cancellation.

Despite the recurring outrage, his digital talent hunt programme, India's Got Latent, a show where a panel of celebrity judges evaluates bizarre, unconventional, or utterly useless talents, continues to rack up tens of millions of views on YouTube. While demands for FIRs against Samay continue to grow on social media over this latest incident, neither the comedian nor his production team has issued an official clarification yet.