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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSamay Raina Faces Backlash Over 'Cousin Means Husband' Joke On India's Got Latent 2, Cleric Demands Action

Samay Raina Faces Backlash Over 'Cousin Means Husband' Joke On India's Got Latent 2, Cleric Demands Action

Stand-up comic Samay Raina is in a fresh row over a controversial cousin remark. Deobandi cleric Qari Ishaq Gora has slammed the comedian, and has also demanded strict police action against him today.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 15 Nov 2026 08:03 PM (IST)
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  • Raina has a history of dark comedy controversies.

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina, widely known for his unfiltered and edgy brand of humour, has once again found himself in the middle of a massive storm. The comedian is currently facing intense internet backlash for a highly controversial joke made during the latest episode of his smash-hit YouTube reality show, India's Got Latent Season 2. Accused of stereotyping and mocking the Muslim community for cheap laughs, the viral clip has now drawn the fierce ire of prominent religious leaders, with senior Deobandi cleric Maulana Qari Ishaq Gora publicly demanding strict legal accountability.

The 'Cousin Means Husband' Remark

The uproar erupted over a segment featuring a contestant named Bhagyashree Tarke, who appeared on the talent show playing a fictional theatrical persona named 'Salma Deewani'. During their interaction on stage, Samay asked who had accompanied her to the venue. The contestant replied that she had come with her cousin, who lives in Mumbai.

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Following this, guest judge and Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi innocently enquired, "Which cousin?" Seizing the moment, Samay instantly delivered the punchline: Are Husband (Her Husband). While the remark prompted loud laughter from the studio audience and the celebrity judging panel, it did not sit well with netizens, who slammed the comedian for reinforcing insensitive stereotypes regarding marriages within the Muslim community.

 
 
 
 
 
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'Insaan Ko Apne Alfaaz Tolne Chahiye'

Reacting sharply to the widely circulated clip, Maulana Qari Ishaq Gora, a prominent Deobandi cleric and patron of Saharanpur's Jamiat Dawat-ul-Muslimeen, strongly condemned the comedian's conduct. Expressing his deep displeasure over the normalisation of such mockery on public platforms, the religious leader called for immediate police intervention.

Speaking in Urdu, the cleric stated furiously, "Dekhiye, humare desh mein kuch comedians is hadh tak pahunch gaye hain ki unhe khud nahi pata hota ki wo kya bol rahe hain aur kitni hadh paar kar rahe hain (Look, some comedians in our country have reached a point where they don't even know what they are saying and how far they are crossing the line)."

Issuing a stern warning regarding the comedian's careless humour, he further added, "Is comedian ko apni pichli controversies bhi yaad rakhni chahiye ki wo kin vivadon mein raha hai. Insaan ko kuch bhi bolne se pehle apne alfaaz tolne chahiye (This comedian should remember his previous controversies. A person should weigh their words before speaking anything)."

Also Read: Bollywood Security Tightened After Tiger Shroff Firing, Two Bollywood A-Listers Get Y+ Security

A History Of Dark Comedy And Backlash

This is certainly not the first time Samay Raina's dark comedy has landed him in hot water. The comedian has routinely sparked outrage for crossing the line. In the past, a highly insensitive tweet he made regarding abortion triggered a massive storm on X (formerly Twitter), leading to widespread condemnation and loud calls for his cancellation.

Despite the recurring outrage, his digital talent hunt programme, India's Got Latent, a show where a panel of celebrity judges evaluates bizarre, unconventional, or utterly useless talents, continues to rack up tens of millions of views on YouTube. While demands for FIRs against Samay continue to grow on social media over this latest incident, neither the comedian nor his production team has issued an official clarification yet.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Samay Raina faced similar controversies in the past?

Yes, Samay Raina has a history of dark comedy sparking outrage. He previously faced condemnation for an insensitive tweet about abortion, leading to calls for his cancellation.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 15 Nov 2026 08:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Huma Qureshi India's Got Latent Samay Raina Viral Controversy Qari Ishaq Gora
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