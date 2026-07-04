'Fake News': Samay Raina Rejects Sunil Pal's Rs 25 Lakh India's Got Latent Offer Claim

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sunil Pal claimed he rejected ₹25 lakh show offer.

Samay Raina dismissed Pal's ₹25 lakh claim as

Pal refused participation due to show's abusive language content.

The ongoing feud between comedians Samay Raina and Sunil Pal has a new update. Hours after Sunil Pal claimed he had rejected Rs 25 lakh offer to appear on India's Got Latent 2, Samay Raina publicly dismissed the allegation, calling it "fake news". The latest twist has once again put the spotlight on the comedians' long-running differences over the show's content and style of humour.

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Samay Raina Dismisses Sunil Pal's Rs 25 Lakh Claim

Sunil Pal recently told paparazzi in Mumbai that Samay Raina had approached him to to join the second season of India's Got Latent and allegedly offered him Rs 25 lakh for the appearance. According to Pal, he declined because he did not want to participate in content involving abusive language.

Recalling the alleged conversation, Pal said, "Usne baat ki toh Rs 25 lakh dene ki, lekin maine kaha, 'Main gaali nahi dunga.' Usne kaha, 'Aap mat dena, lekin baaki sab toh..."

However, Samay Raina rejected the claim soon afterwards. Taking to his Instagram Stories, he shared a screenshot of a news report and wrote, "Fake news. Sunil Pal ko ₹25 lakh?."

(Image Source: Instagram/@maisamayhoon)

Sunil Pal Says He Refused To Join The Show

While speaking to paparazzi before watching Welcome To The Jungle, Sunil Pal also said that Samay Raina follows him on social media despite having nearly 11 million followers.

When asked if he would ever appear on India's Got Latent, Pal replied that he had no intention of joining the programme. He further claimed that Samay had reached out to him, but he chose not to accept the alleged offer because he did not want to use abusive language, even if others on the show did.

Pal, however, stopped short of confirming whether he would ever consider appearing on the second season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cidhant (सिद्धांत) (@thecidhant)

Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Also Enter The Conversation

During the interaction, paparazzi pointed out that Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, who appeared in the opening episode of the latest season while promoting Alpha, had not used abusive language on the show.

Responding to the remark, Pal took a swipe at Alia, saying, "Jahaan jahaan hai Alia, wahaan wahaan hai gaaliyan, baja do taaliyan, warna sapne mein aayega Vijay Mallya."

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Ongoing Debate Around India's Got Latent

The latest exchange adds another chapter to the public feud between Samay Raina and Sunil Pal. Pal has repeatedly criticised India's Got Latent, questioning its humour and use of explicit language, while the show has continued to attract a sizeable following despite ongoing criticism over its content.