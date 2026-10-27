Samay Raina And Kusha Kapila Spotted Together At Diwali Bash After 2024 Roast Fallout

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samay Raina, Kusha Kapila seen together at a recent Diwali party.

Photo sparked reconciliation rumors after their 2024 comedy roast fallout.

Fallout stemmed from Samay's jokes about Kusha's divorce.

Neither has confirmed resolving differences; speculation about patch-up continues.

Comedian Samay Raina and content creator Kusha Kapila have sparked fresh speculation about a possible reconciliation after a photograph of them at a Diwali party went viral. The two attended a celebration hosted by luxury fashion brand Itrh, which shared their picture on Instagram. The image shows Samay in a maroon kurta looking towards Kusha in what appears to be a candid moment. Their appearance together has caught social media users' attention because of their public fallout following a comedy roast in 2024. However, neither Samay nor Kusha has confirmed whether they have resolved their differences.

Samay Raina And Kusha Kapila's Diwali Photo

Samay Raina and Kusha Kapila attended Itrh's Diwali party, where the brand's official Instagram account shared a photograph featuring the two. In the image, Samay, dressed in a maroon kurta, appears to be looking at Kusha, who is captured in a candid moment.

The picture quickly drew attention online, with social media users speculating about whether the two had made peace after their widely discussed disagreement. However, a photograph of them at the same event does not confirm a reconciliation, and neither has publicly announced a patch-up.

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Kusha Kapila's 'I Am Not Friends With Samay' Statement

Kusha previously addressed speculation about her relationship with Samay and made it clear that they were not friends. She also spoke about the emotional impact of the 2024 roast and the time it took her to deal with the experience. “It has taken me a lot of time and therapy to undo the shame and ridicule I felt that day. I genuinely wish that roast had never happened to me.” She also clarified that they had tried to remain cordial and move on from the incident.

“I am not friends with Samay. I will never be on Latent. We have tried to be cordial and move past what happened by making sense of it, but that's all. We have decided not to speak of each other on the internet,” she stated.

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Samay Raina And Kusha Kapila's 2024 Roast Controversy

The fallout dates back to 2024, when Samay made jokes about Kusha during The Pretty Good Roast Show, hosted by Ashish Solanki. His remarks included references to her divorce from Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia, drawing considerable attention and criticism online. During the roast, Samay also made a joke about Kusha's pet dog and her former husband. The incident became a talking point on social media, with Kusha later speaking about the personal impact of the jokes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Itrh (@itrhofficial)

The recent Diwali photograph has revived interest in their strained relationship, but it remains unclear whether their appearance at the same event signals any change.

Samay Raina and Kusha Kapila's viral Diwali photograph has fuelled speculation about a possible reconciliation after their 2024 fallout. Until either addresses the picture or confirms that their differences have been resolved, the patch-up rumours remain unconfirmed.