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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSamantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' Continues Winning Streak, Tops OTT Trending List

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' Continues Winning Streak, Tops OTT Trending List

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' is trending at No.1 on JioHotstar after a successful theatrical run. The film earned nearly Rs 100 crore worldwide and continues to win audiences.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 01:54 PM (IST)
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  • Samantha announced pregnancy with husband, taking a break from work.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is enjoying a remarkable phase in both her professional and personal life. After a successful theatrical run, her latest film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, has now become the most-watched title on OTT, continuing its winning streak with audiences.

Samantha's Box Office Success Continues With OTT Triumph

Released in cinemas on June 19 , the film emerged as a commercial success, earning praise for its emotional storytelling and Samantha's performance. It made its digital debut on JioHotstar on July 17 in multiple languages and quickly climbed to the No.1 spot on the platform's trending list.

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Viewers have responded positively to the film's heartfelt narrative, while its soundtrack has also gained significant popularity since release. The OTT success has further cemented the film's strong word-of-mouth appeal, extending its reach well beyond cinemas.

According to Sacnilk, Maa Inti Bangaaram has grossed approximately Rs 99.44 crore worldwide, including  Rs 1.64 crore in India, with a domestic net collection of  Rs 61.89 crore. The impressive box office performance has marked another significant achievement in Samantha's career.

Special Chapter For Samantha On And Off Screen

Directed by BV Nandini Reddy, the film is based on a story written by Raj Nidimoru, Samantha's husband. The project was presented under Samantha's home production banner and features an ensemble cast including Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth, Gautami, Sreemukhi and Chutney Krishna.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

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Away from the big screen, Samantha recently shared another piece of joyful news with her fans. Following the film's release, the actor announced that she and Raj Nidimoru are expecting their first child. She also revealed that she would be taking a short break from work to focus on this new chapter of her life.

Frequently Asked Questions

What personal news did Samantha recently share with her fans?

Samantha announced that she and her husband, Raj Nidimoru, are expecting their first child. She will be taking a short break from work to focus on this new chapter.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 01:54 PM (IST)
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Samantha Ruth Prabhu JioHotstar Maa Inti Bangaaram
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