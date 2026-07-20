Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' Continues Winning Streak, Tops OTT Trending List

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samantha announced pregnancy with husband, taking a break from work.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is enjoying a remarkable phase in both her professional and personal life. After a successful theatrical run, her latest film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, has now become the most-watched title on OTT, continuing its winning streak with audiences.

Samantha's Box Office Success Continues With OTT Triumph

Released in cinemas on June 19 , the film emerged as a commercial success, earning praise for its emotional storytelling and Samantha's performance. It made its digital debut on JioHotstar on July 17 in multiple languages and quickly climbed to the No.1 spot on the platform's trending list.

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Viewers have responded positively to the film's heartfelt narrative, while its soundtrack has also gained significant popularity since release. The OTT success has further cemented the film's strong word-of-mouth appeal, extending its reach well beyond cinemas.

According to Sacnilk, Maa Inti Bangaaram has grossed approximately Rs 99.44 crore worldwide, including Rs 1.64 crore in India, with a domestic net collection of Rs 61.89 crore. The impressive box office performance has marked another significant achievement in Samantha's career.

Special Chapter For Samantha On And Off Screen

Directed by BV Nandini Reddy, the film is based on a story written by Raj Nidimoru, Samantha's husband. The project was presented under Samantha's home production banner and features an ensemble cast including Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth, Gautami, Sreemukhi and Chutney Krishna.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

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Away from the big screen, Samantha recently shared another piece of joyful news with her fans. Following the film's release, the actor announced that she and Raj Nidimoru are expecting their first child. She also revealed that she would be taking a short break from work to focus on this new chapter of her life.