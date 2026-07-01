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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSamantha Ruth Prabhu Flaunts Her Baby Bump For The First Time, Says 'My Six Pack...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Flaunts Her Baby Bump For The First Time, Says 'My Six Pack...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared her first baby bump photo on Instagram as she prepares to welcome her first child. The actress also confirmed she will soon begin her maternity leave.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 06:18 PM (IST)
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  • Her film 'Maa Inti Bangaram' is currently performing well.

South Indian star Samantha Ruth Prabhu is embracing one of the happiest phases of her life. The actress is set to welcome her first child and has now delighted fans by sharing her first-ever baby bump photo on social media.

 Shares Flaunts Baby Bump

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently took to Instagram to post a photo of herself proudly flaunting her baby bump for the first time. In the image, the actress is seen wearing a black T-shirt, although her face is not visible.

Alongside the picture, Samantha added a light-hearted caption that read, “My six-pack, we’ll meet again when the time comes.”


Samantha Ruth Prabhu Flaunts Her Baby Bump For The First Time, Says 'My Six Pack...

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Pregnancy rumours first surfaced after Samantha was spotted at a recent event wearing a fitted T-shirt, where what appeared to be her baby bump became a talking point among fans and on social media.

Actress Announces Career Break

Samantha later confirmed the pregnancy rumours during the success celebration of her film Maa Inti Bangaram in Hyderabad. Speaking on stage, the actress said, “I’ll have to take a little more of a break now. I know it’s time for me to go on maternity leave, but I’m very happy.”

Following her announcement, fans and well-wishers congratulated the actress and wished her the very best for this new chapter in her life.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

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Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru’s Marriage

Samantha Ruth Prabhu married filmmaker and The Family Man creator Raj Nidimoru on December 1, 2025. The wedding was an intimate ceremony attended by close family members and friends.

Before marrying Raj, Samantha was married to actor Naga Chaitanya. The couple later parted ways following their divorce.

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Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Work Front

On the professional front, Samantha was recently seen in Maa Inti Bangaram. The film has received a positive response from audiences and is currently running in cinemas, where it continues to perform well at the box office.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's most recent film?

Samantha was recently seen in the film 'Maa Inti Bangaram.' The movie has received a positive response and is currently performing well at the box office.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 06:18 PM (IST)
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