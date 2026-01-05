Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Celebrates Christmas With Husband Raj Nidimoru, Tamannaah Joins In

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Celebrates Christmas With Husband Raj Nidimoru, Tamannaah Joins In

Samantha Ruth Prabhu posts festive pictures from her Christmas celebration with husband Raj Nidimoru and friends, including Tamannaah Bhatia.

By : Amandeep Narang | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 04:24 PM (IST)

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu once again gave fans a peek into her personal life by sharing moments from her Christmas celebrations on social media. The actress, who enjoys a massive fan following online, recently tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru and has been offering subtle glimpses of her new chapter. Her latest Instagram stories featured festive décor, warm celebrations, and a joyful gathering with close friends — including actress Tamannaah Bhatia.

A Cozy Christmas Celebration at Home

On Monday, Samantha took to her Instagram stories to showcase the elegant Christmas décor at her home. Sharing a picture of the beautifully adorned space, she playfully asked her followers, “Do I really need to put the Christmas décor away?” The festive setup reflected a warm and intimate celebration, hinting at the actress’ love for the holiday spirit.

In another story, Samantha shared a group picture from the Christmas gathering. The photo featured Samantha and Raj Nidimoru posing cheerfully in front of a decorated Christmas tree alongside their close friends. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia was also seen in the frame, adding to the star-studded yet personal celebration. Samantha looked elegant in an emerald green sleeveless dress, while Tamannaah opted for a chic grey outfit. The candid moment suggested a relaxed evening filled with laughter and togetherness.

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru’s Private Wedding

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru tied the knot on December 1 in a highly private ceremony held in Coimbatore, a development that surprised fans and the industry alike. The actress announced the marriage by sharing intimate wedding pictures on Instagram, without any prior confirmation or public hints.

Soon after the photos were shared, fans and colleagues flooded the comments with congratulatory messages. While the couple had never officially acknowledged their relationship, speculation had been rife since early 2024, when the two were frequently spotted together at industry events.

Professional Collaboration and What Lies Ahead

On the professional front, Samantha and Raj share a strong working relationship. They have previously collaborated on popular Prime Video projects such as The Family Man Season 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny, where Samantha played the lead and Raj served as director.

This is the second marriage for both. Samantha was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021, while Raj Nidimoru was previously married to Shhyamali De.

Looking ahead, Samantha will be seen in Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, produced by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The upcoming project boasts a powerful ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Wamiqa Gabbi, making it one of the most anticipated releases.

About the author Amandeep Narang

Amandeep Narang is Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English. A seasoned film reviewer and cultural critic, Narang brings sharp insight and storytelling flair to entertainment and lifestyle news.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at amandeepn@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Jan 2026 04:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamannaah Bhatia Samantha Instagram Samantha Raj Nidimoru Wedding Samantha Ruth Prabhu Christmas
