Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSamantha Ruth Prabhu Breaks Silence After Raj Nidimoru’s Sister’s Emotional Post About Family Support

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Breaks Silence After Raj Nidimoru’s Sister’s Emotional Post About Family Support

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru’s intimate Coimbatore wedding gains attention after Raj’s sister shares an emotional note. Samantha reacts with a heartfelt message.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 09:40 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru quietly began a new journey together on December 1 at the serene Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. Their intimate and traditional ceremony stayed largely private, but a touching moment shared by Raj’s sister, Sheetal Nidimoru, has now become the centre of attention online.

Samantha also responded to Sheetal’s heartfelt post with “Love you ❤️🥺,” adding to the emotional buzz around the wedding.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sheetal Nidimoru (@sheetalnidimoru)

Sheetal’s Emotional Note From the Ceremony Goes Viral

In a deeply personal message, Sheetal recalled being overcome with emotion during one of the rituals. She described the moment she instinctively held the Shivalingam “with a heart full of tears," reflecting the overwhelming spiritual and emotional atmosphere surrounding the ceremony.

She went on to express the “clarity" and “gentle alignment" she felt within the family as Samantha and Raj embraced their new beginning. Sheetal noted that some bonds aren’t accidental — “they arrive with peace,” she wrote, capturing the tranquil energy of the day.

Toward the end of her message, Sheetal revealed a prayer she offered while lighting sesame oil lamps: a wish that everyone finds a love that feels “this peaceful, this steady, and this right.”

A Quiet, Beautiful Beginning for Samantha and Raj

Samantha and Raj’s relationship reportedly blossomed after they worked together on The Family Man 2, where Samantha portrayed Raji. Their bond strengthened further during the filming of Citadel: Honey Bunny, gradually developing into a partnership that led to marriage.

For her big day, Samantha chose a classic red silk saree by Arpita Mehta, complemented by traditional gold jewellery and a sleek bun decorated with gajra. She kept her look minimal and elegant with understated mehendi. Raj matched her grace in a Tarun Tahiliani handwoven silk kurta paired with a churidar.

Samantha’s Past and New Personal Chapter

Before tying the knot with Raj, Samantha was married to actor Naga Chaitanya. The two wed in 2017 and announced their separation in October 2021. Naga Chaitanya has since moved forward in life and is now married to actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

With this new chapter, Samantha and Raj’s tranquil and heartfelt ceremony has resonated widely, especially through the deeply emotional words shared by Raj’s sister.

Published at : 03 Dec 2025 09:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Celebrity Wedding Citadel Honey Bunny Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wedding Raj Nidimoru Wedding Samantha Reaction Isha Yoga Centre Wedding Samantha Naga Chaitanya
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Russia Ratifies Key Military Logistics Pact With India Ahead Of Putin’s Visit
Russia Ratifies Key Military Logistics Pact With India Ahead Of Putin’s Visit
Technology
We Combed Through Govt's Mandatory 'Sanchar Saathi' App. Here's Which Permissions It WILL Ask You
We Combed Through Govt's Sanchar Saathi App. Here's Which Permission It WILL Ask You
World
‘Imran Is Being Mentally Tortured,’ Claims Sister After Visiting Him In Adiala Jail
‘Imran Is Being Mentally Tortured,’ Claims Sister After Visiting Him In Adiala Jail
Cities
MCD Bypoll Results: BJP Wins Chandni Chowk Ward, Leads in Five Others as Counting Continues
MCD Bypoll Results: BJP Wins Chandni Chowk Ward, Leads in Five Others as Counting Continues
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Karnataka CM–DyCM Breakfast Meet Signals Truce as Congress Claims ‘All Is Well’
Breaking: CCTV Shows Killer Switching Cars After Inderpreet ‘Harry’ Murder; Bishnoi–Brar Gang War Escalates
Breaking: Section 144 in force, PTI Workers Will Protest at Adiala Jail
Winter Session: Opposition Uproar Halts Parliament Over SIR Debate And Mandatory Govt App Issue
Breaking: Three killed in Tragic Bus-Truck Crash in Balrampur
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget