Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru quietly began a new journey together on December 1 at the serene Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. Their intimate and traditional ceremony stayed largely private, but a touching moment shared by Raj’s sister, Sheetal Nidimoru, has now become the centre of attention online.

Samantha also responded to Sheetal’s heartfelt post with “Love you ❤️🥺,” adding to the emotional buzz around the wedding.

Sheetal’s Emotional Note From the Ceremony Goes Viral

In a deeply personal message, Sheetal recalled being overcome with emotion during one of the rituals. She described the moment she instinctively held the Shivalingam “with a heart full of tears," reflecting the overwhelming spiritual and emotional atmosphere surrounding the ceremony.

She went on to express the “clarity" and “gentle alignment" she felt within the family as Samantha and Raj embraced their new beginning. Sheetal noted that some bonds aren’t accidental — “they arrive with peace,” she wrote, capturing the tranquil energy of the day.

Toward the end of her message, Sheetal revealed a prayer she offered while lighting sesame oil lamps: a wish that everyone finds a love that feels “this peaceful, this steady, and this right.”

A Quiet, Beautiful Beginning for Samantha and Raj

Samantha and Raj’s relationship reportedly blossomed after they worked together on The Family Man 2, where Samantha portrayed Raji. Their bond strengthened further during the filming of Citadel: Honey Bunny, gradually developing into a partnership that led to marriage.

For her big day, Samantha chose a classic red silk saree by Arpita Mehta, complemented by traditional gold jewellery and a sleek bun decorated with gajra. She kept her look minimal and elegant with understated mehendi. Raj matched her grace in a Tarun Tahiliani handwoven silk kurta paired with a churidar.

Samantha’s Past and New Personal Chapter

Before tying the knot with Raj, Samantha was married to actor Naga Chaitanya. The two wed in 2017 and announced their separation in October 2021. Naga Chaitanya has since moved forward in life and is now married to actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

With this new chapter, Samantha and Raj’s tranquil and heartfelt ceremony has resonated widely, especially through the deeply emotional words shared by Raj’s sister.