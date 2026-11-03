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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSalman Khan Wishes Shah Rukh Khan On 61st Birthday; SRK Says He Worked On His Physique Because Of Him

Salman Khan Wishes Shah Rukh Khan On 61st Birthday; SRK Says He Worked On His Physique Because Of Him

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 61st birthday on November 2 and also sent love back to family and friends who wished him on the special day.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 09:42 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shah Rukh Khan celebrated 61st birthday, greeting fans.
  • Salman Khan wished SRK, complimenting his physique.
  • SRK attributed physique efforts to Salman's compliment.
  • He promoted

Shah Rukh Khan turned 61 on November 2, with family, friends and fans showering him with heartfelt birthday wishes. Salman Khan was among those who wished the superstar. SRK responded with a playful thank-you, revealing that Salman’s compliment about his physique had inspired him to work harder on his body.

‘Working Hard On My Physique Because Of You’

Salman Khan took to Instagram to share Shah Rukh Khan’s song Tu Mil Jaaye from King and penned a birthday message for him. He wrote, “Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh. Hamesha jawaan raho, The King, yeh meri dua hai [Stay young always; that’s my prayer to God].”

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Shah Rukh reposted Salman’s Instagram story and replied, “Aapne kaha Bina shirt ke achchi body hai, sirf isse liye mehnat ki. [You said that I have a good physique without a shirt, so I worked hard just for this.] Love u bhai always.”


Salman Khan Wishes Shah Rukh Khan On 61st Birthday; SRK Says He Worked On His Physique Because Of Him

SRK’s remark comes after Salman praised his physique on Koffee With Karan Season 9, saying, “Shah Rukh right now is looking damn good without a shirt.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s 61st Birthday

Shah Rukh, just like every other year, stepped onto the balcony of his home and greeted fans on his birthday. He also recreated his signature arms-wide-open pose as they waited. The actor is said to have celebrated his birthday with friends and family at a hotel, with Salman also joining the celebrations, HT reported. 

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The actor also used the occasion to promote his upcoming film King. He unveiled the film’s first song, Tu Mil Jaaye, through a life-size projection displayed on Mannat. The projection also featured a handwritten note from the superstar, which read, “Thank you all for your wishes and love. Sending mine right back to you all. Lots of love and a big hug.”

The display further showcased dialogues from the film, including “King Akela Kaafi Hai” and “Darr Nahi, Dehshat Hoon”.

Frequently Asked Questions

How old did Shah Rukh Khan turn on his birthday?

Shah Rukh Khan turned 61 on November 2nd, celebrating the occasion with his family, friends, and fans. He greeted fans from his balcony and later celebrated at a hotel.

What inspired Shah Rukh Khan to work harder on his physique?

Shah Rukh Khan revealed that Salman Khan's compliment about his good physique without a shirt inspired him to work harder. Salman had praised his look on Koffee With Karan Season 9.

How did Shah Rukh Khan interact with his fans on his birthday?

Shah Rukh Khan stepped onto his home's balcony to greet fans, recreating his signature arms-wide-open pose. He also used the occasion to promote his upcoming film.

Which film did Shah Rukh Khan promote on his birthday?

Shah Rukh Khan promoted his upcoming film King by unveiling its first song from King.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 03 Nov 2026 09:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Salman Khan SHAH RUKH KHAN ENtertainment News
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