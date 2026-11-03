Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shah Rukh Khan celebrated 61st birthday, greeting fans.

Salman Khan wished SRK, complimenting his physique.

SRK attributed physique efforts to Salman's compliment.

He promoted

Shah Rukh Khan turned 61 on November 2, with family, friends and fans showering him with heartfelt birthday wishes. Salman Khan was among those who wished the superstar. SRK responded with a playful thank-you, revealing that Salman’s compliment about his physique had inspired him to work harder on his body.

‘Working Hard On My Physique Because Of You’

Salman Khan took to Instagram to share Shah Rukh Khan’s song Tu Mil Jaaye from King and penned a birthday message for him. He wrote, “Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh. Hamesha jawaan raho, The King, yeh meri dua hai [Stay young always; that’s my prayer to God].”

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Shah Rukh reposted Salman’s Instagram story and replied, “Aapne kaha Bina shirt ke achchi body hai, sirf isse liye mehnat ki. [You said that I have a good physique without a shirt, so I worked hard just for this.] Love u bhai always.”





SRK’s remark comes after Salman praised his physique on Koffee With Karan Season 9, saying, “Shah Rukh right now is looking damn good without a shirt.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s 61st Birthday

Shah Rukh, just like every other year, stepped onto the balcony of his home and greeted fans on his birthday. He also recreated his signature arms-wide-open pose as they waited. The actor is said to have celebrated his birthday with friends and family at a hotel, with Salman also joining the celebrations, HT reported.

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The actor also used the occasion to promote his upcoming film King. He unveiled the film’s first song, Tu Mil Jaaye, through a life-size projection displayed on Mannat. The projection also featured a handwritten note from the superstar, which read, “Thank you all for your wishes and love. Sending mine right back to you all. Lots of love and a big hug.”

The display further showcased dialogues from the film, including “King Akela Kaafi Hai” and “Darr Nahi, Dehshat Hoon”.