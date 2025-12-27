Salman Khan Wasn’t The Original Prem In Maine Pyar Kiya — Here’s Who Was

Bollywood’s late 1980s and early 1990s are often remembered as a golden era that produced films which continue to enjoy cult status. Among these, Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), directed by Sooraj Barjatya, stands tall as a landmark romantic drama that reshaped Hindi cinema and launched a superstar. While the film is now inseparable from Salman Khan’s identity, few are aware that he was not the first choice for the iconic role of Prem.

A Film That Redefined Romantic Cinema

Released in 1989, Maine Pyar Kiya emerged as one of the biggest commercial successes of its time. The film’s music, emotional storytelling, and portrayal of youthful romance struck a chord with audiences across India. Salman Khan’s portrayal of Prem turned him into an overnight sensation, instantly positioning him as Bollywood’s new romantic hero and a household name.

However, behind the scenes, the casting journey of the film took an unexpected turn that would alter several lives.

Faraaz Khan Was the Original Choice

Before Salman Khan stepped into the role, Maine Pyar Kiya had been offered to Faraaz Khan. The young actor, son of veteran actor Yusuf Khan, had already signed the contract to play Prem. Yusuf Khan was a respected figure in the industry, having worked alongside legends like Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra during the 1970s and 1980s.

Faraaz was considered a promising newcomer, but shortly after signing the film, he fell seriously ill. Due to his deteriorating health, he was forced to withdraw from the project, paving the way for Salman Khan to step in.

Salman Khan’s Breakthrough Moment

At the time, Salman Khan was relatively unknown. Yet his performance in Maine Pyar Kiya resonated deeply with audiences. His boyish charm, emotional vulnerability, and chemistry with Bhagyashree transformed the film into a massive success. The role became the foundation of Salman’s enduring stardom and marked the beginning of a career that would span over three decades.

Faraaz Khan’s Career and a Poignant Bond

Missing out on Maine Pyar Kiya proved to be a major turning point for Faraaz Khan. Though he later appeared in films such as Fareb (1996) and Mehendi (1998) opposite Rani Mukerji, his career never achieved the same momentum. Ongoing health issues continued to affect his professional life, and he passed away in 2020 after battling serious illness.

In his final years, Salman Khan extended financial support for Faraaz’s medical treatment, a gesture publicly acknowledged by Faraaz’s family. The act highlighted the compassion and solidarity that exists within the film fraternity, even when destinies diverge.

A ‘What If’ That Still Fascinates Fans

The story of Maine Pyar Kiya remains one of Bollywood’s most intriguing “what if” moments. Had circumstances been different, Hindi cinema’s history might have followed another path. Instead, destiny chose Salman Khan, and the film became the launchpad for one of the industry’s biggest superstars, while Faraaz Khan’s journey stands as a reminder of life’s unpredictability and the enduring value of empathy.