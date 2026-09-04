‘It’s Done Sis’: Salman Khan Warns Friend He’ll Send Tukaram Mundhe If Cafe Hygiene Slips

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan used his viral phrase warning a friend's cafe quality.

He humorously threatened to send FDA commissioner for cafe checks.

Manoj Bajpayee praised Commissioner Mundhe's honesty and dedication.

Salman Khan’s “Sonam, it’s done, bro” plea to activist Sonam Wangchuk to break his hunger strike went viral, becoming a meme fest online. Salman is aware of his phrase’s popularity and has used it again - this time to jokingly warn a friend about her cafe. The warning is about the cafe’s quality and hygiene, with Salman even threatening to send Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe to the cafe if either of them slips, warning her that it would then be “done”.

Salman’s Joke About Sending IAS Officer To Friend’s Cafe

The actor, who is gearing up for his and Chitrangda Singh’s war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, took to Instagram to share a video of his friend’s cafe in Bandra. Along with the video, he wrote a caption that has left many in stitches.

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The caption starts with a request to get his coffee refilled and ends with a warning. “Srishti refill my coffee ya plz, price mat badana, quality maintain karna, hygiene maintain karna, or I will send HIM n it’s done, sis,” he wrote on Instagram.

He added, “N1 day I will come there with my being human t tucked in my being human jeans, so happy for u, corporate woman. Aur yeh jo video mai bol rahi hai na yeh malik hai aur yeh he batman hai.”

Manoj Bajpayee Praises Tukaram Mundhe

Manoj Bajpayee, in a chat with news agency ANI, praised Tukaram Mundhe, who has been dubbed a “real-life Singham”. “A police officer, or, let’s say, Tukaram, is appointed to do a certain job. When he performs his duties with complete honesty and dedication, people find it surprising that he starts going viral,” he said, before asking, “Have you realised this?”

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He added, “This simply means that when someone is performing their duty with complete honesty, he becomes a celebrity. And that itself tells us where we, as a society, have reached.”



