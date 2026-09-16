Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan performed Ganpati aarti incorrectly at Sohail's residence.

Sister Arpita Khan gently corrected Salman's aarti performance.

Iulia Vantur also performed incorrectly, later corrected by Arpita.

Khan family celebrated Ganpati Visarjan at Sohail's home.

Salman Khan, who joined the Ganpati Visarjan celebrations at his brother and actor Sohail Khan’s residence, was seen performing aarti. However, he was initially performing “ulti aarti”, which caught the attention of several people on the Internet. Many even said that he had participated in what they called “anti-aarti” and slammed him for not knowing the correct way.

‘Salman Khan Participated In Anti-Aarti’

The now-viral video opens to show Salman arriving at Sohail Khan’s residence, where Arhaan Khan was seen receiving him. Moments later, his niece Ayat is seen greeting him with a warm hug and goes on to perform aarti. When Arpita notices her brother going about it incorrectly, she tries to get his attention by calling out to him, but the chanting in the background drowns out her voice.

ALSO READ| Ganpati Visarjan 2026: Salman Khan Performs Aarti, Shilpa Shetty Dances To Dhol Beats | WATCH



She then gently taps his hand to grab his attention and shows him the correct way. Salman, realising his slip-up, quickly falls in line and completes the ritual as intended.

Following this, he handed over the aarti ki thaali and jokingly gestured towards those arriving after him, seemingly reminding them to perform the aarti the correct way.

After Salman, his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was seen performing aarti. She also initially performed it the wrong way before Arpita corrected her. In a separate video, Salman was also seen seeking blessings from Bappa.

Reacting to the video, one social media user wrote, “participated in ‘anti-aarti’.”

Another added, “He is doing ulta arti lol doesn’t even know that.”

“Show off without feelings,” commented a third.

Ganpati Visarjan At Sohail Khan’s Home

In yet another video, Salman was seen having a chat with his stepmother Helen and other guests. He also posed for pictures. For the visarjan at Sohail Khan’s home, the family had arranged a large water tank specifically for the ceremony. Arbaaz Khan’s son, Arhaan, was also seen helping lower the Ganpati idol into the water. The Khan family was joined by several of Sohail’s close friends, including Delbar Arya, Kushal Tandon and Sargun, who took part in the celebrations.

ALSO READ| Suriya-Jyotika Renew Wedding Vows After 20 Years Of Marriage, Call It ‘The Sequel’



Salman Khan, on the work front, is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, which is awaiting CBFC clearance. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films. It also stars Chitrangada Singh.