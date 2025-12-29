Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSalman Khan Turns 60, Thanks Fans For Overwhelming Love As Celebrities Celebrate At Panvel Farmhouse

Salman Khan Turns 60, Thanks Fans For Overwhelming Love As Celebrities Celebrate At Panvel Farmhouse

Salman Khan celebrates his 60th birthday with gratitude, shares a heartfelt note for fans, hosts a grand Panvel farmhouse party attended by Bollywood stars and MS Dhoni.

By : IANS | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 04:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan marked his 60th birthday on a note of gratitude as he acknowledged the overwhelming love and good wishes that came his way.

Taking to social media, the ‘Sultan’ actor shared a heartfelt message, expressing how much the warmth and blessings meant to him. On Monday, Salman posted a handsome photo of him and simply captioned it, “Thank u for all your love n good wishes means a lot god bless u all vit health n happiness.” In the photo, the actor is seen wearing a stylish hat paired with a grey T-shirt. Salman sported a clean-shaven look and posed candidly for the camera.

Salman Khan turned 60 on December 27 and celebrated his special day by hosting a grand party at his Panvel farmhouse. Several celebrities, including Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sangeeta Bijlani, Ramesh Taurani, Nikhil Dwivedi, Huma Qureshi, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and cricketer MS Dhoni, were among the attendees.

Aamir Khan arrived with his girlfriend, Gauri. Salman Khan arrived with his parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan, along with his brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan, who was accompanied by his wife, Sshura Khan.

Sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan Agnihotri were also in attendance, along with the younger members of the family, including Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan, Ahil, and Ayat. On the occasion of his birthday, the ‘Kick’ actor received an outpouring of warm wishes from across the film’s fraternity. Several celebrities took to social media to share heartfelt messages, praying for his long life, good health, and happiness. Among those who extended their wishes were Karan Johar, Sanjay Dutt, Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif, among others.

On his birthday, Salman Khan ditched his usual bulletproof vehicle and took out his motorcycle for a relaxed ride around his Panvel farmhouse. The actor was spotted enjoying the ride, leaving his convoy of heavily armored cars behind while his security team followed closely.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Dec 2025 04:39 PM (IST)
Salman Khan Birthday Salman Khan Birthday Celebration Salman Khan Turns 60 Salman Khan Instagram Post Salman Khan Bike Ride
