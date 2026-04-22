Salman Khan has started filming a new project directed by Vamshi Paidipally, with Nayanthara as the lead actress. The film is currently referred to as SVC 63.
Salman Khan, Nayanthara Begin Shooting For Vamshi Paidipally's Action Film
Salman Khan and Nayanthara has started shooting for his new film with director Vamshi Paidipally.
- Salman Khan begins shooting new film with Nayanthara in Mumbai.
- The untitled project is currently referred to as SVC 63.
- Videos from the first day of filming have gone viral.
- Film is backed by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations.
Salman Khan has officially moved on to his next big-screen venture, and excitement is already building. The superstar has started filming director Vamshi Paidipally’s new project in Mumbai, with actress Nayanthara confirmed as the leading lady. As cameras rolled on day one, videos from the set quickly spread online, sending fans into a frenzy.
The untitled film is currently being referred to as SVC 63, and early updates suggest it will deliver large-scale action and entertainment.
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Salman Khan And Nayanthara Start Shooting
With auspicious beginnings and a vibrant atmosphere… this is how we began the #SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm in Mumbai 🔥— Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) April 22, 2026
On a Mission to bring you the Best of Entertainment ❤️
▶️ https://t.co/9KhibfEOsE#SVC63 @BeingSalmanKhan #Nayanthara @directorvamshi #DilRaju #Shirish… pic.twitter.com/8eKQp2cijz
The Indian film production company, Sri Venkateswara Creations shared the update and wrote, "With auspicious beginnings and a vibrant atmosphere… this is how we began the #SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm in Mumbai. On a Mission to bring you the Best of Entertainment"
The film is backed by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, adding further weight to what is already seen as a major commercial release.
First Set Video Goes Viral
Clips from the opening day shoot have drawn plenty of attention online. In the footage, director Vamshi Paidipally, producers, Salman Khan and Nayanthara can be seen arriving on set.
Nayanthara was spotted in a black outfit as she stepped out of her car and headed to her vanity van. Salman, meanwhile, made a grand arrival before warmly greeting Vamshi Paidipally.
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Salman Khan’s Upcoming Projects
On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Sikandar, which did not perform as expected. He is next expected to appear in Matrubhoomi, with Chitrangda Singh in the female lead role.
The film’s release date has not yet been announced. It was earlier expected to release in April but has since been postponed. Reports also indicate that the film’s title was changed from Battle of Galwan to Matrubhoomi.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is Salman Khan's new movie project?
Who is the leading lady in Salman Khan's upcoming film?
Nayanthara has been confirmed as the leading lady in Salman Khan's new film.
Where is the filming for Salman Khan's new movie taking place?
The filming for Salman Khan's new movie has begun in Mumbai.
What is the production company behind Salman Khan's new film?
The film is backed by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations.