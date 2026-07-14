India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSalman Khan Spotted Wearing Emerald, Blue Sapphire And Diamond Pendant; Here’s Their Astrological Significance

Salman Khan Spotted Wearing Emerald, Blue Sapphire And Diamond Pendant; Here’s Their Astrological Significance

Salman Khan’s three-gemstone pendant has become a hot topic on social media. Here's what Vedic astrology says about the significance of emerald, blue sapphire, and diamond.

Written By : Hirdesh Kumar Singh |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 07:32 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Experts advise caution; consult professionals before wearing gemstones.

Salman Khan is once again making headlines not just for his signature style, but for a pendant that has caught the attention of fans and social media users alike. In a recently viral photograph, the actor is seen sporting a rugged cowboy-inspired look, but it is the three-coloured stones in his pendant that have fuelled widespread speculation online.

Many social media users believe the stones could be emerald (green), blue sapphire (blue) and diamond (white) or possibly white sapphire. However, it is important to note that the identity of gemstones cannot be confirmed from photographs alone, and neither Salman Khan nor his team has commented on the pendant.

What Do These Gemstones Represent In Vedic Astrology?

If the pendant does indeed feature emerald, blue sapphire and diamond, Vedic astrology associates these stones with three influential planets:

1- Emerald is linked to Mercury (Budh) and is believed to symbolise intellect, communication, decision-making and business acumen.

2- Blue Sapphire is associated with Saturn (Shani) and is traditionally connected with discipline, perseverance, justice and long-term success through hard work.

3- Diamond is linked to Venus (Shukra) and is believed to represent luxury, creativity, relationships and artistic pursuits.

According to Vedic astrology, Mercury, Venus and Saturn are considered friendly planets. Under specific astrological circumstances, wearing gemstones associated with these planets together is believed by practitioners to enhance favourable influences. However, such combinations are generally recommended only after an individual's birth chart has been carefully analysed.

ALSO READ | Baba Ramdev Reacts To Aamir Khan's Third Marriage With Gauri Spratt, Asks 'Why These New Antics At This Age?'

Experts Advise Against Copying Celebrity Gemstones

The discussion around Salman Khan's pendant has also led to speculation that it could be linked to his personal beliefs, particularly as the actor has previously spoken publicly about living with trigeminal neuralgia, a chronic neurological condition. Salman has also faced repeated security threats in recent years, prompting some online users to suggest that the pendant may have spiritual or astrological significance.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

ALSO READ | Is Dilip Joshi Leaving Taarak Mehta? Makers Break Silence On Jethalal's Role Being Reduced

Additionally, Salman Khan's father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, has spoken in interviews about his belief in Vedic astrology, further fuelling online theories. However, there has been no official confirmation from the Khan family regarding the purpose or meaning of the pendant.

Astrology experts caution against purchasing or wearing gemstones simply because a celebrity is seen wearing them. According to Vedic astrology, gemstones are believed to have different effects on different individuals depending on factors such as their birth chart, planetary positions and current astrological periods.

Particular caution is often advised regarding powerful gemstones such as blue sapphire, which practitioners believe should only be worn after professional consultation.

Disclaimer: This article discusses beliefs and practices associated with Vedic astrology. These claims are based on traditional astrological interpretations and public speculation. They are not scientifically established facts. Readers should consult a qualified expert before making decisions based on astrological advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Salman Khan or his family confirmed the meaning of the pendant?

No, neither Salman Khan nor his team has commented on the pendant's identity. There has been no official confirmation from the Khan family regarding its purpose or meaning.

About the author Hirdesh Kumar Singh

Hirdesh Kumar Singh is a Vedic astrologer, editor, and media strategist whose work sits at the intersection of astrology, spirituality, culture, and modern life. He currently leads digital content and editorial strategy for Astro, Religion, and Dharma LIVE at ABP Live, where he works on making traditional knowledge relevant to contemporary audiences. With a background in both journalism and astrology, Hirdesh brings together classical wisdom and modern storytelling. He studied Journalism at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi, and pursued formal studies in Astrology and Vastu Shastra at IIMT University, Meerut. This combination of media training and traditional learning has shaped a distinctive approach to interpreting astrology in today's rapidly changing world.

You can reach out to him at hirdeshs@abpnetwork.com.

 
Read More
Published at : 14 Jul 2026 07:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Salman Khan Three Gemstones
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Salman Khan Spotted Wearing Emerald, Blue Sapphire And Diamond Pendant; Here’s Their Astrological Significance
Salman Khan Spotted Wearing Emerald, Blue Sapphire And Diamond Pendant; Here’s Their Astrological Significance
Celebrities
Amitabh Bachchan Says FIFA World Cup Has ‘Thrown Sense Of Time, Chronology Into Disarray’
Amitabh Bachchan Says FIFA World Cup Has ‘Thrown Sense Of Time, Chronology Into Disarray’
Celebrities
'I Will Give Rs 5,00,00,000 Whoever Kills Aamir Khan': Jagadguru Paramhans
'I Will Give Rs 5,00,00,000 Whoever Kills Aamir Khan': Jagadguru Paramhans
Celebrities
Naseeruddin Shah, Arundhati Roy, Ratna Pathak Shah Urge Sonam Wangchuk To End Hunger Strike
Naseeruddin Shah, Arundhati Roy, Ratna Pathak Shah Urge Sonam Wangchuk To End Hunger Strike
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East: US Targets Iranian Naval Base With Sea Drone Strike Amid Hormuz Crisis
Breaking News: US and Iran Clash Over Control of Strait of Hormuz
Top News: India Summons Iranian Diplomat After Indian Sailor’s Death in Gulf Attack
Breaking News: NYT Claims Israel Tried to Develop Ahmadinejad as Iran Political Asset
Middle East: US-Iran Conflict Escalates Over Hormuz and Iran Nuclear Site Threats
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget