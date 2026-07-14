Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Experts advise caution; consult professionals before wearing gemstones.

Salman Khan is once again making headlines not just for his signature style, but for a pendant that has caught the attention of fans and social media users alike. In a recently viral photograph, the actor is seen sporting a rugged cowboy-inspired look, but it is the three-coloured stones in his pendant that have fuelled widespread speculation online.

Many social media users believe the stones could be emerald (green), blue sapphire (blue) and diamond (white) or possibly white sapphire. However, it is important to note that the identity of gemstones cannot be confirmed from photographs alone, and neither Salman Khan nor his team has commented on the pendant.

What Do These Gemstones Represent In Vedic Astrology?

If the pendant does indeed feature emerald, blue sapphire and diamond, Vedic astrology associates these stones with three influential planets:

1- Emerald is linked to Mercury (Budh) and is believed to symbolise intellect, communication, decision-making and business acumen.

2- Blue Sapphire is associated with Saturn (Shani) and is traditionally connected with discipline, perseverance, justice and long-term success through hard work.

3- Diamond is linked to Venus (Shukra) and is believed to represent luxury, creativity, relationships and artistic pursuits.

According to Vedic astrology, Mercury, Venus and Saturn are considered friendly planets. Under specific astrological circumstances, wearing gemstones associated with these planets together is believed by practitioners to enhance favourable influences. However, such combinations are generally recommended only after an individual's birth chart has been carefully analysed.

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Experts Advise Against Copying Celebrity Gemstones

The discussion around Salman Khan's pendant has also led to speculation that it could be linked to his personal beliefs, particularly as the actor has previously spoken publicly about living with trigeminal neuralgia, a chronic neurological condition. Salman has also faced repeated security threats in recent years, prompting some online users to suggest that the pendant may have spiritual or astrological significance.

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Additionally, Salman Khan's father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, has spoken in interviews about his belief in Vedic astrology, further fuelling online theories. However, there has been no official confirmation from the Khan family regarding the purpose or meaning of the pendant.

Astrology experts caution against purchasing or wearing gemstones simply because a celebrity is seen wearing them. According to Vedic astrology, gemstones are believed to have different effects on different individuals depending on factors such as their birth chart, planetary positions and current astrological periods.

Particular caution is often advised regarding powerful gemstones such as blue sapphire, which practitioners believe should only be worn after professional consultation.

Disclaimer: This article discusses beliefs and practices associated with Vedic astrology. These claims are based on traditional astrological interpretations and public speculation. They are not scientifically established facts. Readers should consult a qualified expert before making decisions based on astrological advice.