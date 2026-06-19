Salman Khan Shot Sikandar While Mourning Baba Siddique’s Death, Battling Painful Rib Injury

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan filmed Sikandar battling rib injury and friend's death.

Co-star Vishal detailed Salman's daily pain and physiotherapy needs.

Director Murugadoss noted late shoots; Salman cited broken ribs.

Salman Khan was dealing with one of the most difficult phases of his life while filming Sikandar in 2024. The actor was coping with the shocking loss of a close friend Baba Siddique while also recovering from a painful rib injury. According to co-star Vishal Vashishtha, Salman was emotionally exhausted and physically struggling, yet continued to show up for work every day. His determination during the shoot has now become a talking point, especially after earlier remarks from director AR Murugadoss about delays on set. Vishal’s recent comments offer fresh insight into the difficult circumstances surrounding the making of the film during production.

Co-star Recalls Salman’s Difficult Phase

Vishal Vashishtha recently opened up with The Free Press Journal about what he witnessed during the shoot of Sikandar. According to him, Salman Khan was under immense emotional and physical pressure. He said the actor was clearly in pain and struggled with mobility during filming. Vishal shared that Salman would somehow complete scenes, but once the director called cut, he would immediately return for physiotherapy to manage the pain and stay fit enough for action sequences.

The actor’s rib injury reportedly made routine movement difficult. Vishal said even simple tasks like getting up from a chair or sitting down appeared painful for Salman during the early stages of filming. The team noticed his discomfort daily. He also revealed that major action sequences were intentionally scheduled later to give Salman enough time to recover physically.

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Murugadoss'S Remarks

Earlier, director AR Murugadoss had spoken about the challenges of filming with Salman. He claimed shoots often started late in the evening, with Salman typically arriving around 8 or 9 pm. Due to security concerns and external threats, many scenes were filmed indoors using green screens and VFX to recreate daylight settings. The unusual schedule reportedly made production more demanding for both cast and crew.

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Baba Siddique’s Death Deeply Affected Salman

Salman was also dealing with personal grief during this period following the death of Baba Siddique in October 2024. Baba Siddique was shot dead outside his son’s office in Mumbai, an incident that deeply shocked political and film circles. The tragedy reportedly added significant emotional pressure on Salman while he continued shooting the film.

Salman eventually responded to the comments about his late arrivals during an episode of Bigg Boss. In his response, he pointed to his broken ribs and suggested the criticism overlooked the physical pain he was enduring at the time. His remarks made it clear that the circumstances behind the delayed shoots were far more complicated than they appeared.

Despite the scale and star power, Sikandar struggled at the box office. The film also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi and Prateik Babbar in key roles. However, the behind-the-scenes struggles have now given audiences a clearer understanding of the difficult conditions surrounding its production.

Vishal Vashishtha’s remarks have brought fresh perspective to Salman Khan’s challenging phase during Sikandar. His account highlights the personal and physical struggles the actor faced while continuing to work under intense pressure.