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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSalman Khan Sells Bandra Flat For Rs 3.5 Crore As New Sea-Facing Dream Home Takes Shape

Salman Khan Sells Bandra Flat For Rs 3.5 Crore As New Sea-Facing Dream Home Takes Shape

Salman Khan has reportedly sold his Bandra West apartment for Rs 3.5 crore, nearly 11 years after buying it for Rs 2.88 crore, as he prepares to move into a new sea-facing home in Mumbai.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 06:46 PM (IST)
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  • Khan received approval for constructing new sea-facing residence.

Salman Khan has reportedly sold one of his properties in Mumbai as work progresses on his new sea-facing residence. According to property records, the actor has sold his apartment in Bandra West for Rs 3.5 crore, nearly 11 years after purchasing it. The sale comes at a time when Salman is preparing to move into a luxurious new home close to his long-time residence, Galaxy Apartments. Reports suggest the actor bought the flat in 2015 for Rs 2.88 crore, making a profit on the sale. The property transaction was reportedly completed earlier this month and has now been officially registered.

Property Deal Registered In July

According to property data accessed through CRE Matrix, the apartment is located in Shiv Asthan, Bandra West and measures 758 sq ft. The property also includes parking space for two cars.

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As per reports, the sale deed was registered in July 2026, with Rs 21 lakh paid as stamp duty and a registration fee of Rs 30,000. The ownership of the apartment was reportedly transferred to the buyer later in the month.

This marks Salman Khan's second property transaction within a year. In July 2025, he sold another apartment in West Bandra, measuring 1,318 sq ft, for Rs 5.35 crore.

New Sea-Facing Residence And Upcoming Film

While selling older properties, Salman is also moving ahead with plans for a new sea-facing residence. The actor recently received approval from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority to construct a residential tower near Galaxy Apartments, where he has lived with his family since 1974.

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On the work front, Salman Khan has been making headlines for his upcoming film Motherland, which was initially announced as Battle of Galwan. Reports suggest the title and certain aspects of the project were revised following changing geopolitical circumstances, leading to a delay in the film's release.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Salman Khan's upcoming film called?

His upcoming film is named Motherland, previously titled Battle of Galwan. The title and project aspects were revised due to geopolitical circumstances, delaying its release.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 30 Jul 2026 06:46 PM (IST)
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Salman Khan MUMBAI
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