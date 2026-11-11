Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan released Maatrubhumi trailer featuring intense combat scenes.

Filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally praised Salman's dedication and commitment to the film.

Salman denied script changes were due to negative China portrayal reports.

Original idea creators reportedly ended association before the trailer launch.

Salman Khan finally dropped the trailer for Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace late on November 10, after teasing its release earlier in the day. Sharing the trailer on social media, the actor wrote, “Aaj release karoon ya kal? Jo kal kare so aaj kar, jo aaj kare so ab. Enjoy the trailer…. Maatrubhumi Trailer out now.”

In the trailer, Salman is seen portraying a soldier from the Bihar Regiment as he delivers a dialogue during an intense combat sequence, “Ek Bihari, sab par bhari.” The trailer also offers glimpses of several emotional and romantic moments between Salman and Chitrangada Singh.

Towards the end, Salman’s character appears to be killed in combat with Chinese troops, while Chitrangada is seen breaking down after receiving a phone call.

The trailer has now received a positive response from filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally, who is currently directing Salman in his upcoming project, tentatively titled SVC63.

Vamshi Paidipally Reviews ‘Maatrubhumi’ Trailer

Vamshi praised the actor’s dedication to Maatrubhumi and added that his sacrifices and commitment to the film were evident.

“Maatrubhumi.. The Wait is over… Salman Khan, sir... I know the sacrifices you made and the stress that you have gone through for this film... Your strength and commitment shine through... Wishing you all the love, peace & success you truly deserve, sir…,” he wrote, adding a heart emoji.

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He further extended his wishes to the film’s team, writing, “Wishing Apoorva Lakhia and Chitrangada Singh, and the whole Team the best of everything….”

#Maatrubhumi.. The Wait is over... @BeingSalmanKhan Sir... I know the sacrifices you made and the stress that you have gone through for this film...Your Strength and Commitment shine through... Wishing You all the Love, Peace & Success You truly deserve Sir... ❤️ Wishing @LakhiaApoorva @IChitrangda and the whole Team the Best of Everything.. — Vamshi Paidipally (@directorvamshi) November 10, 2026

Salman Khan On Film’s Overhaul

Salman Khan also addressed reports suggesting that Maatrubhumi underwent changes after China was portrayed negatively in the film. He said the story revolves around soldiers from two countries rather than depicting either side as a negative force.

“The story is about soldiers, soldiers of two countries. There’s no negative force in the story. Actually, the situation is negative. But it’s like nation comes first for the soldiers. They are caught in a situation and both sides are trying to solve this.”

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“Our director used to have an old version,” he added, dismissing reports of government pressure leading to changes in the script as “nonsense”.

“This ongoing narrative that we were making a film against China and that our government has pressured us to change the script or rewrite it, it’s all nonsense. It’s not true at all.”

A day before the film’s trailer launch in Mumbai, Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, who were credited with the film’s original idea, reportedly ended their association with the project.

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4. The film has released several tracks so far, with the latest one being Teri Sexy Beauty.