ABP SuperfastDiwali 2026India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Salman Khan’s Strength, Commitment Shine Through’: Vamshi Paidipally Reviews ‘Maatrubhumi’ Trailer

‘Salman Khan’s Strength, Commitment Shine Through’: Vamshi Paidipally Reviews ‘Maatrubhumi’ Trailer

The trailer for Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, starring Salman Khan, was released on November 10.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 11 Nov 2026 09:43 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salman Khan released Maatrubhumi trailer featuring intense combat scenes.
  • Filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally praised Salman's dedication and commitment to the film.
  • Salman denied script changes were due to negative China portrayal reports.
  • Original idea creators reportedly ended association before the trailer launch.

Salman Khan finally dropped the trailer for Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace late on November 10, after teasing its release earlier in the day. Sharing the trailer on social media, the actor wrote, “Aaj release karoon ya kal? Jo kal kare so aaj kar, jo aaj kare so ab. Enjoy the trailer…. Maatrubhumi Trailer out now.”

In the trailer, Salman is seen portraying a soldier from the Bihar Regiment as he delivers a dialogue during an intense combat sequence, “Ek Bihari, sab par bhari.” The trailer also offers glimpses of several emotional and romantic moments between Salman and Chitrangada Singh.

Towards the end, Salman’s character appears to be killed in combat with Chinese troops, while Chitrangada is seen breaking down after receiving a phone call.

The trailer has now received a positive response from filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally, who is currently directing Salman in his upcoming project, tentatively titled SVC63. 

Vamshi Paidipally Reviews ‘Maatrubhumi’ Trailer

Vamshi praised the actor’s dedication to Maatrubhumi and added that his sacrifices and commitment to the film were evident.

“Maatrubhumi.. The Wait is over… Salman Khan, sir... I know the sacrifices you made and the stress that you have gone through for this film... Your strength and commitment shine through... Wishing you all the love, peace & success you truly deserve, sir…,” he wrote, adding a heart emoji.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij Cries After Love Gill Brings Up Her Divorce Over ‘Homebreaker’ Remark, Warns ‘Kaat Ke Rakh Dungi’

He further extended his wishes to the film’s team, writing, “Wishing Apoorva Lakhia and Chitrangada Singh, and the whole Team the best of everything….”

Salman Khan On Film’s Overhaul

Salman Khan also addressed reports suggesting that Maatrubhumi underwent changes after China was portrayed negatively in the film. He said the story revolves around soldiers from two countries rather than depicting either side as a negative force.

“The story is about soldiers, soldiers of two countries. There’s no negative force in the story. Actually, the situation is negative. But it’s like nation comes first for the soldiers. They are caught in a situation and both sides are trying to solve this.”

ALSO READ| Rohit Shetty Denies Viral Facebook Post On Gaurav Gupta’s ‘Bigg Boss 20’ Roast: ‘Fake, Unauthorised’

“Our director used to have an old version,” he added, dismissing reports of government pressure leading to changes in the script as “nonsense”.

“This ongoing narrative that we were making a film against China and that our government has pressured us to change the script or rewrite it, it’s all nonsense. It’s not true at all.”

A day before the film’s trailer launch in Mumbai, Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, who were credited with the film’s original idea, reportedly ended their association with the project.

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4. The film has released several tracks so far, with the latest one being Teri Sexy Beauty.

Frequently Asked Questions

When was the trailer for Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace released?

Salman Khan released the trailer for Maatrubhumi on November 10. He shared it on social media after teasing its release earlier that day.

What role does Salman Khan play in Maatrubhumi and what notable dialogue does he deliver?

Salman Khan portrays a soldier from the Bihar Regiment in the film. During an intense combat sequence, he delivers the dialogue, "Ek Bihari, sab par bhari."

Did the film Maatrubhumi undergo changes due to its portrayal of China?

Salman Khan denied reports of changes due to negative portrayal of China, stating the film is about soldiers from two countries caught in a situation. He dismissed government pressure as

When is Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace scheduled to be released?

The film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 4.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 11 Nov 2026 09:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Salman Khan ENtertainment News Maatrubhumi Vamshi Paidipally
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Ranveer Singh's Maternal Grandfather Dr Ram Hingorani Dies At 96, Cousin Shares Emotional Post
Ranveer Singh's Maternal Grandfather Dr Ram Hingorani Dies At 96, Cousin Shares Emotional Post
Celebrities
Rohit Shetty Denies Viral Facebook Post On Gaurav Gupta’s ‘Bigg Boss 20’ Roast, Calls It ‘Fake, Unauthorised’
Rohit Shetty Denies Viral Facebook Post On Gaurav Gupta’s ‘Bigg Boss 20’ Roast: ‘Fake, Unauthorised’
Celebrities
Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij Cries After Love Gill Brings Up Her Divorce Over ‘Homebreaker’ Remark, Warns ‘Kaat Ke Rakh Dungi’
Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Cries After Love Brings Up Her Divorce Over ‘Homebreaker’ Remark, Warns ‘Kaat Ke Rakh Dungi’
Celebrities
‘Mahabharat’ Star Nitish Bharadwaj Takes A U-Turn On ‘Ramayana’, Criticises Ravana’s Portrayal
‘Mahabharat’ Star Nitish Bharadwaj Takes A U-Turn On ‘Ramayana’, Criticises Ravana’s Portrayal
Advertisement

Videos

Railway Update: No Deaths Reported in Assam Train Derailment So Far
UP Politics: Akhilesh's Ayodhya Visit Adds New Twist to 80:20 Equation
Political Showdown: Akhilesh Yadav and Owaisi Clash Over Muslim Vote Bank in UP
Train Accident: Kolkata-Sairang Express Derails in Assam
Maharashtra UCC Row: Asaduddin Owaisi Calls Proposed Code a Hindu Civil Code, Questions Survey Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget